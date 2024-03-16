Huge Amazon sale just went live — spring apparel from $5, Bose devices from $99

It's official: The inaugural Amazon Big Spring Sale will start on March 20. However, you don't have to wait till next week to score some good deals. Competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering huge spring sales this weekend and Amazon is punching back with its own batch of early spring deals.

One of Amazon's best spring sales right now takes up to 50% off Skechers shoes and apparel for men and women. After the discount, prices start as low as $11. Amazon also has a massive sale on Bose devices with prices from $99. The sale includes speakers like the Bose SoundLink Flex and headphones like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.

Below I've rounded up 11 of the best Amazon sales you can shop this weekend. For more deals, check out our roundup of the best deals in the 3-day Best Buy weekend sale.

Amazon sale — Best deals now

Champion Sports: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2Facc31194%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">deals from $5 @ Amazon

From dodgeballs to jump ropes, Amazon is discounting a wide variety of Champion Sports accessories and equipment as part of its spring sale. Pictured is the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FChampion-Sports-14-inch-Paddleball-Racket%2Fdp%2FB002KGGVRS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Champion Sports Paddleball Racket Set for $30 ($5 off). It's one of the biggest sales we've seen on summer sports equipment.

Amazon Essentials apparel: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdeal%2Fe35e1772%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to 50% off @ Amazon

Spring is almost here and Amazon is knocking up to 50% off its line of Amazon Essentials apparel for men. The sale includes shorts, sweatshirts, jogger pants, t-shirts, and more. After discount, you can get the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAmazon-Essentials-Regular-Fit-Short-Sleeve-Windowpane%2Fdp%2FB07F275LCZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Essentials Oxford Shirt for $10 (pictured), which is 50% off.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $59 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-summit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activities like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

UE Wonderboom 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWONDERBOOM-Bluetooth-360-Degree-Waterproof-Dustproof%2Fdp%2FB09KX27KGN%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

The UE Wonderboom 3 is one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $100. It's IP67 waterproof and delivers up to 13 hours of rich 360-degree sound, helping to make it the perfect companion for BBQs, pool parties, and music festivals. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ultimate-ears-wonderboom-3" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">UE Wonderboom 3 review, we said the Editor's Choice speaker delivers punchy performance in a portable and waterproof design.

Google Nest Cam (Wired): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09J6Y8Y73%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Nest Cam is Google's latest indoor security camera. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/nest-cam-indoor-wired" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Nest Cam Wired review, we said it delivers excellent video quality, will record up to three hours of video even if your internet goes down, and gives you person detection without needing a subscription.

Bose SoundLink Flex: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-SoundLink-Bluetooth-Portable-Waterproof%2Fdp%2FB099TJGJ91%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $129 @ Amazon

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's waterproof and dustproof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. It's available in five colors.

JBL Live 660NC: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB091FZK6VB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

These mid-range noise-canceling headphones are among the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-cheap-noise-cancelling-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best cheap noise-canceling headphones we've tested. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/jbl-live-660nc" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">JBL Live 660NC review, we praised their bass-forward sound, effective ANC, and battery life that runs to 40 hours with ANC playback. They come with Google Assistant and Alexa integration. (Siri is supported too, but the Voice Assistant setting must be set to default).

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox X/S (1TB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSeagate-Storage-Expansion-Solid-State%2Fdp%2FB08K3S6WJM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $219 now $149 @ Amazon

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card is an officially licensed Xbox Series X accessory that increases your hard drive space by a full 1TB. This is the ideal storage space if you want to store dozens of the best Xbox Series X games on your console at once.

Ninja Creami: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08QXB9BH5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $229 now $199 @ Amazon

This Ninja machine makes a range of tasty treats, including ice cream, sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/home/home-appliances/ninja-creami-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Ninja Creami review, we said it's great for creating delicious homemade ice cream, milkshakes, and more. Just note that there's no built-in compressor, which means you'll need to pre-freeze your base or batter for 24 hours before using it.

10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09V3HN1KC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $599 now $449 @ Amazon

The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/ipad-air-2022-review-a-new-standard-for-tablets" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

