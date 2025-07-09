I’m a marathoner who tests running gear for a living — these are the 15 Prime Day deals for runners I’d shop from $9
Kit yourself out for less this Prime Day
It's a great time to be a runner. Summer is here, and the days are longer and warmer, and if you need any new kit to help you get out there and run, the deals are coming thick and fast thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
I’ve been testing and reviewing running shoes, watches, and all manner of other kit for the last decade, during which time I’ve also run 15 marathons using my favorite gear.
Whenever a big sales event comes around, I always look for deals on my favorite gear, and I’ve picked out 15 of the best Prime Day deals for runners available right now below.
Quick Links
- See all Amazon Prime Day Deals right now!
- Precision Fuel & Hydration Electrolyte Tabs: was $11 now $9 @ Amazon
- Balega Mini Crew Athletic Running Socks: was $23 now $16 @ Amazon
- Tailwind Nutrition Endurance Fuel: was $39 now $31 @ Amazon
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV Short-Sleeve Running Top: was $80 now $48 @ Nike
- JBL Endurance Race 2 headphones: was $89 now $59 @ Amazon
- Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $97 @ Hoka
- Asics Novablast 4: was $140 now $99 @ Amazon
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
- Suunto Race S: was $349 now $279 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 7X Pro: was $999 now $599 @ Amazon
Running shoe deals
The New Balance Rebel v4 is an exceptionally lightweight daily trainer that has enough cushioning and stability to be comfortable for your longest runs. The Rebel v5 recently launched, but having tested both the v4 and v5, I'd happily go for the older shoe given this discount.
The Asics Novablast 4 is a max-cushioned daily trainer that provides a comfortable and smooth ride. It's perfect for new runners who need one shoe for everything, or for adding to a rotation to soak up your easy miles. I've tested the newer Asics Novablast 5, and it's not a major upgrade on the 4, so this deal is worth grabbing if you're picking between the two.
Several colors of the Hoka Mach 6 are reduced in the Hoka sale right now, with one color of the men’s shoe hitting $97. The Mach 6 is one of my favorite all-rounder running shoes, being cushioned enough for easy runs while also being lightweight and energetic enough for fast ones.
Running kit deals
I find you can never have too many running caps, and this lightweight number from Adidas will be a great addition to your collection if you snap it up at this reduced price.
A variety of Balega's comfortable and durable running socks are reduced in the Prime Day sales, including some no-show socks if you prefer that style. I prefer to cover my ankle myself, and love the design of these light blue crew socks.
Nike's own sale has a lot of great deals for runners right now, if you've struck out on Amazon itself. This lightweight running t-shirt wicks sweat and will keep you cool and comfortable on your runs.
Running watch deals
Garmin isn't the only game in town when it comes to running watches, and the Suunto Race S is a great value alternative even at full price, so to get it for just $279 in the sales is a big win. It's an AMOLED watch with accurate dual-band GPS tracking and offline maps.
The Forerunner 955 is an older watch and you never have to pay full price for it anymore, but this discount brings it down to its lowest ever price. It still has top-notch sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, and given the high price of the latest top Garmin watches like the Forerunner 970, this deals offers a lot of value.
Since being superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8, the Fenix 7 Pro series has been a regular in sales, but this $400 saving on the largest 7X model in the range is a huge discount worth considering if you need a rugged adventure watch with incredible battery life to track your activities.
This deal brings the 51mm model of the Epix Pro AMOLED sports watch down to its lowest ever price. It's a watch I wore myself for a year, and it never let me down when training for and running marathons. The screen is an upgrade on the Fenix 7 Pro's memory-in-pixel display, and the 10-day battery life is still impressive on the 51mm Epix Pro.
Running headphone deals
I recently reviewed the JBL Endurance Race 2, and I found it great value at its full price of $79, so getting a $20 discount on that price is a bonus. They're in-ear buds with wings that offer a secure fit on the run, and good sound quality and battery life as well.
The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are the best bone conduction headphones available for runners, offering significantly better sound quality than you typically get with open headphones. The whole Shokz range is reduced in the Prime Day sales so you can find cheaper options like the OpenRun 2, but the OpenRun Pro 2 are worth the extra outlay if you can afford them.
All four colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are reduced to their lowest ever price on Amazon right now. They offer a comfortable and very secure fit for sports thanks to the earhook design. They also have long battery life and button controls you can use even with sweaty or gloved hands, plus great sound quality and ANC.
Running nutrition deals
I use these high-salt tabs in the morning before every marathon I run, and regularly throughout the hotter months. You need the sodium they contain to replace what you lose in sweat on the run, so you can stay hydrated. This is the highest dose of sodium available in a tablet in Precision Fuel & Hydration's range, so it's great for those who sweat more than average or have especially salty sweat.
Mix this powder with water to create your own high-carb energy drink. I've tried a lot of different sports drinks and Tailwind's taste the best, especially the special edition Dauwaltermelon flavor, which is inspired by ultramarathon superstar Courtney Dauwalter.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 after six weeks of training for a magazine feature and subsequently became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 27min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K, and has run 13 marathons in total, as well as a 50-mile ultramarathon. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the health and fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
