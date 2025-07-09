I’m a marathoner who tests running gear for a living — these are the 15 Prime Day deals for runners I’d shop from $9

It's a great time to be a runner. Summer is here, and the days are longer and warmer, and if you need any new kit to help you get out there and run, the deals are coming thick and fast thanks to Amazon Prime Day.

I’ve been testing and reviewing running shoes, watches, and all manner of other kit for the last decade, during which time I’ve also run 15 marathons using my favorite gear.

Whenever a big sales event comes around, I always look for deals on my favorite gear, and I’ve picked out 15 of the best Prime Day deals for runners available right now below.

Running shoe deals

New Balance FuelCell Rebel V4: was $139 now $97 at Amazon The New Balance Rebel v4 is an exceptionally lightweight daily trainer that has enough cushioning and stability to be comfortable for your longest runs. The Rebel v5 recently launched, but having tested both the v4 and v5, I'd happily go for the older shoe given this discount.

Asics Novablast 4 : was $140 now $99 at Amazon The Asics Novablast 4 is a max-cushioned daily trainer that provides a comfortable and smooth ride. It's perfect for new runners who need one shoe for everything, or for adding to a rotation to soak up your easy miles. I've tested the newer Asics Novablast 5, and it's not a major upgrade on the 4, so this deal is worth grabbing if you're picking between the two.

Hoka Mach 6: was $140 now $97 at HOKA US Several colors of the Hoka Mach 6 are reduced in the Hoka sale right now, with one color of the men’s shoe hitting $97. The Mach 6 is one of my favorite all-rounder running shoes, being cushioned enough for easy runs while also being lightweight and energetic enough for fast ones.

Running kit deals

Adidas Superlite Athletic Cap: was $26 now $16 at Amazon I find you can never have too many running caps, and this lightweight number from Adidas will be a great addition to your collection if you snap it up at this reduced price.

Balega Mini Crew Athletic Running Socks: was $23 now $16 at Amazon A variety of Balega's comfortable and durable running socks are reduced in the Prime Day sales, including some no-show socks if you prefer that style. I prefer to cover my ankle myself, and love the design of these light blue crew socks.

Running watch deals

Suunto Race S: was $349 now $279 at Amazon Garmin isn't the only game in town when it comes to running watches, and the Suunto Race S is a great value alternative even at full price, so to get it for just $279 in the sales is a big win. It's an AMOLED watch with accurate dual-band GPS tracking and offline maps.

Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $349 at Amazon The Forerunner 955 is an older watch and you never have to pay full price for it anymore, but this discount brings it down to its lowest ever price. It still has top-notch sports tracking, training analysis and navigation features, and given the high price of the latest top Garmin watches like the Forerunner 970, this deals offers a lot of value.

Garmin Fenix 7X Pro: was $999 now $599 at Amazon Since being superseded by the Garmin Fenix 8, the Fenix 7 Pro series has been a regular in sales, but this $400 saving on the largest 7X model in the range is a huge discount worth considering if you need a rugged adventure watch with incredible battery life to track your activities.

Garmin Epix Pro: was $1,099 now $609 at Amazon This deal brings the 51mm model of the Epix Pro AMOLED sports watch down to its lowest ever price. It's a watch I wore myself for a year, and it never let me down when training for and running marathons. The screen is an upgrade on the Fenix 7 Pro's memory-in-pixel display, and the 10-day battery life is still impressive on the 51mm Epix Pro.

Running headphone deals

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179 now $124 at Amazon The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 are the best bone conduction headphones available for runners, offering significantly better sound quality than you typically get with open headphones. The whole Shokz range is reduced in the Prime Day sales so you can find cheaper options like the OpenRun 2, but the OpenRun Pro 2 are worth the extra outlay if you can afford them.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon All four colors of the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are reduced to their lowest ever price on Amazon right now. They offer a comfortable and very secure fit for sports thanks to the earhook design. They also have long battery life and button controls you can use even with sweaty or gloved hands, plus great sound quality and ANC.

Running nutrition deals

Precision Fuel & Hydration 1500 Electrolyte Tabs: was $11 now $9 at Amazon I use these high-salt tabs in the morning before every marathon I run, and regularly throughout the hotter months. You need the sodium they contain to replace what you lose in sweat on the run, so you can stay hydrated. This is the highest dose of sodium available in a tablet in Precision Fuel & Hydration's range, so it's great for those who sweat more than average or have especially salty sweat.