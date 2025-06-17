Why did it take so long for this to happen? A simple change makes this my new favorite MagSafe wallet

My search for the perfect MagSafe wallet is never ending, but that’s okay because each new one I come across uncovers a new feature I haven’t seen before.

Case in point, the ESR Aura MagSafe Wallet that does one thing differently that I haven’t seen before — and it’s the closest thing to a conventional wallet.

I’ve stopped carrying a traditional wallet because I was tired of carrying two separate things on me all the time: my phone and wallet. That’s why I’ve chosen to use MagSafe wallets instead because of how they snap onto the back of my iPhone for convenience.

However, the biggest problem I have about the majority of MagSafe wallets I’ve tested is that they usually store no more than 3 cards at a time.

With the ESR Aura MagSafe Wallet, it’s able to store 6 different types of cards comfortably — but what sets it apart from anything else I’ve tried is the two extra slits on the inside of the case that lets me store additional cards. This simple change makes it different and ultimately feels more like a normal wallet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I really like how the one side has a clear cover that lets me easily see the numbers on my credit card whenever I need to punch it in online for a purchase — which I also use to store my work access card for quick access. Meanwhile, I reserve the other slot for my Metrocard since it’s one of the cards I have to constantly take out of my wallet to use.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

With the main compartment on the back of the ESR Aura MagSafe Wallet, I keep all the other cards I don’t use as much. The nice thing about it, though, is that I’m able to cram 4 additional cards without overstuffing it too much.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While the Supcase MagFlip Stand I’ve used previously stores more into a slot, the ESR Aura MagSafe Wallet is much slimmer — very close in size to the Snap Grip Wallet.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Due to how it folds, the ESR Aura MagSafe Wallet also doubles as a handy stand for my iPhone for watching videos or taking FaceTime calls hands-free. The hinge that holds the two halves together is tight enough to keep my iPhone still in landscape mode as well.

Now, the only thing missing that would make it better would be some sort of Find My function — but that would probably make it thicker.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Besides that, the magnetic connection is pretty strong and makes me confident that it won’t come off too easily. I just can’t believe how a simple change makes this MagSafe wallet much more practical than most of the stuff I’ve used previously.