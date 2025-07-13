I drove the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid for a week — here’s my pros and cons

The design of the minivan has remained constant for as long as I can remember. One that sticks out from my childhood was the woodgrain trim accented Dodge Caravan throughout the 90s.

Yup, Minivans have this reputation of looking uncool, but the Kia Carnival changes my perception.

While most minivans stick to the same boxy-esque designs we’ve all come to expect, the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige I drove for a week looks more SUV than minivan — and that’s a good thing.

Aside from the design, it’s also packed with premium features that make your passengers feel like they’re living it up in first class.

Best of all, you’ll be floored by the fuel economy I got out of this minivan, which makes it a long distance marathon champ that eliminates range anxiety. All of this proves to me it's a a best electric car contender, given the amount of utility it offers and its price.

Image 1 of 48 (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco) (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Kia Carnival LXS 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige Engine 1.6 liter Turbocharged 4-Cylinder and Full Parallel Hybrid System 1.6 liter Turbocharged 4-Cylinder and Full Parallel Hybrid System Fuel Economy (mpg) 34 city / 31 highway / 32 combined 34 city / 31 highway / 32 combined Fuel Tank Capacity 19 gallons 19 gallons Horsepower 242 hp 242 hp Wheels 17-inches 19-inches MSRP $40,990 $53,090 Price Tested N/A $57,255

2025 Kia Carnival: Testing summary

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I didn't think I'd drive the Kia Carnival as far as I thought I would initially, but the 417.2 miles I put on it was still way short of the 600+ miles of range it's rated for. That number is the stuff that even the most efficient electric vehicles could dream of, so knowing that a minivan of all things achieves that is impressive.

What's even more impressive is the 36.9 mpg fuel economy I got from driving the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige for a week. If it were to sustain that average until the fuel tank is empty, it means that the Carnival would actually reach 700 miles on a full tank. Again, it’s worth pointing out that’s the combined average I got.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, I was able to get up to 51.9 mpg with mostly city driving — but achieving this average requires gentle acceleration and trying to sustain it in EV mode. That’s when the vehicle’s propelled only by the electric motor, indicated by the “EV” icon on the driver’s display.

For its size, too, I got upwards of 38.4 mpg with mostly highway driving, which again is impressive given its size.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige Total miles driven 417.2 miles Average fuel economy 36.9 mpg Best long distance fuel economy 38.4 mpg Best short range fuel economy 51.9 mpg

2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid: What I Like

Designed more like an SUV

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Most people are hard pressed to drive minivans because they’re so ugly. Believe me, I wouldn’t want to be seen on the road driving one, but Kia designs the Carnival in such a way that it looks more like an SUV.

Instead of the boxy design that minivans are known for, like the 2024 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV I previously tested, the Carnival looks more like an elongated SUV from the side. It almost looks like some full-sized SUVs on the road with 3-row seating, but this purposeful design choice makes the Carnival stand out from most minivans.

The only one I think that looks better is the Volkswagen ID.Buzz, but the price difference is substantial.

Second row captain’s chairs

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

While the front seats are spacious and comfy, it’s the 2nd-row where you truly feel like being in first class on a flight thanks to the captain’s chairs that are there. I think they’re comfier than the front seats, due in part to how they can be reclined. Additionally, you can activate the footrest to lift you up even more while seated.

Decent legroom in the third row

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Usually third row seats are cramped, but that’s not the case for the 2025 Kia Carnival Hybrid SX Prestige. I’m surprised by the amount of legroom it offers for passengers, which has enough room to stretch out your legs. Even better, this extra room doesn’t compromise the trunk space.

Deep trunk

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

The trunk is deeper than what I expected it to be. Since the Kia Carnival has a lower clearance than your typical SUV, there’s actually a decent amount of trunk space even with the third row seating in there.

I was able to easily stow away my JackRabbit OG2 Pro micro bike and my electric scooter without having the need to fold down the third row seats. If you need more room, you can always collapse the rear seats to make even more room inside to carry stuff.