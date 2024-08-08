I drove a Hyundai Kona Electric for a week — it really is one of the best affordable EVs

EVs don’t come cheap. With the average price of EVs hitting about $56,371 in June 2024 according to Kelly Blue Book, it’s no wonder that cost is one of the biggest reasons why U.S. car shoppers are still reluctant about buying an EV for their next vehicle.

But there's an antidote to EV high-cost concerns. After driving a Hyundai Kona Electric in the Limited trim for a week, I’m convinced it’s the perfect starter EV.

This charming sub-compact SUV doesn’t skimp out on features either, which is why it’s one of the best affordable EVs on the market — which I’ll go through in detail below. Not only does it undercut the price of many other sedan styled EVs I’ve driven like the Lucid Air Pure, but you also gain the extra utility of a larger trunk space that can be used to carry larger payloads.

Best of all, I know that the Hyundai Kona Electric can fit many lifestyles — whether you’re a family of four, a student graduating from school, or a retiree focused on home projects. No matter what, the value the Kona Electric offers truly makes this EV obtainable on any budget.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: Pros

Outstanding efficiency

(Image credit: Future)

One of the ways I grade an EV is by its efficiency. While the Kona Electric Limited has an EPA-estimated range of 200 miles from its 64.8 kWh battery, I’m astonished that it delivered above average efficiency in my week’s worth of driving. Just because an EV is rated for a certain amount, it doesn’t mean that the vehicle couldn’t exceed it — which the Kona Electric gladly proves to me.

I drove a total of 271.1 miles over the course of my test drive, which includes a couple of nightly Level 1 charges and one Level 3 charging at a station. But the most interesting part about it all is the 4.5 mi/kWh efficiency I was getting. If the Kona Electric were able to sustain that efficiency with a fully charged battery, it would result in 291.6 miles of range. In comparison, the Cadillac Lyriq I drove for a week achieved a 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency. This is a tremendous difference because the Lyriq has a 102 kWh battery. Better efficiency means you’re getting more out of the battery.

Includes blind spot cameras

(Image credit: Future)

Blind spot sensors are standard in every EV, but blind spot camera monitors are often reserved for pricier, more luxurious models. That’s why I’m surprised the Kona Electric is bundled with blindside camera monitors that show me a preview of my blindspots right on the dashboard cluster display. This is helpful because it doesn’t take away too much of my attention from the road in front of me.

Dedicated AC vent for rear passengers

(Image credit: Future)

Another feature often reserved for pricier EVs is a dedicated AC vent for the rear passengers. I was actually shocked to find one with the Kona Electric, which is integrated into the back side of the middle armrest between the front and passenger side seats. A dedicated vent quickly allows cool air to circulate in the back seats, rather than waiting for the climate control system to circulate it from the front vents.

Intense headlights

(Image credit: Future)

In addition to the slick looking LED strip parking light that runs nearly the entire span of the front hood, I was even more impressed by the intensity of the LED projector headlights. They’re one of the brightest I’ve seen in an EV thus far, making pitch black conditions on the road appear like it was daytime.

I thought the headlights on the Ford F150 Lighting were blinding because of how raised they are over other vehicles, but the Kona Electric’s headlights are much more potent.

Wireless CarPlay & Android Auto

(Image credit: Future)

There are still EVs out there like the Hyundai Ioniq 6 that require wired connections to access CarPlay or Android Auto. That sedan-style EV costs more than the Kona Electric, which is why I’m surprised that the latter vehicle offers wireless connectivity for those infotainment systems.

I just didn’t think the Kona Electric would offer wireless connectivity for something so affordable, but it does — and it’s the kind of convenience I greatly appreciate because the system automatically connects to my phone while that device is still in my pocket.

Affordable starting cost

(Image credit: Future)

And finally, the best thing about the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric is its affordable starting cost. Even though the Limited trim has a higher $41,000 cost, you can save yourself extra cash by dropping down to the $32,675 SE trim — which technically has less range at 200 miles. But if you want a compromise, the SEL trim sits in between them at $36,675 and still achieves the same EPA-estimated range of 261 miles just like the Limited trim. These prices make EVs much more obtainable, all without putting too much strain on your budget.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric: Cons

Cramped leg room in the back

(Image credit: Future)

Both the driver and front passenger seats are spacious, but I can’t say the same for the second row because there’s very little leg room — especially if the front seats are pushed all the way back. While younger children could easily fit in the back seats, I can’t say the same for teenagers or adults who need to sit there. For longer trips, the cramped leg room certainly won’t help with the ride.

Weaker pickup with the acceleration

(Image credit: Future)

Due to its 150 kW (201-hp) electric motor, the pickup with the Kona Electric's acceleration is on the weaker side compared to other EVs I’ve driven, such as the Genesis GV60 I test drove. Although I was riding in Eco Mode for most of the time, I still didn’t feel that the acceleration was strong enough in Sporty Mode. You certainly sacrifice power with the Kona Electric, but that’s the trade-off for being an affordable EV.