I drove a Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally for a week — here's my pros and cons

Ford’s Mustang Mach E is one of those EVs I’ve been eying for a good while, mainly because the base trim has an irresistible $39,995 starting price. Instead of trying that one out, though, I ended up with the Ford Mustang Mach E Rally Edition — one that’s heavily focused on off-road capability.

The exact model I drove jumps up to a higher $64,490 cost (with a base model starting at $58,995). While it fundamentally shares that sporty driving experience, the Ford Mustang Mach E Rally Edition is really geared to those drivers who crave rally-inspired elements. It's one of those specialty vehicles, similar to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N I drove for a week.

Needless to say, this Ford offering is not for the casual driver, but it still has its merits for being a daily driver with its EPA-estimated combined 86 MPGe fuel economy and 265 miles of range. Here’s all my pros and cons after spending a week driving the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach E Rally Edition.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Specifications Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Battery 91 kWh Motor Dual eMotor Range 265 miles Horsepower 480 hp Wheels 19-inches MSRP $58,995

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: Testing summary

If you’re curious about how the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally handles from the vantage point of a rally vehicle, my colleague Kate Kozuch tested it at a legit rally school. In comparison, I’m focusing on the aspects of the EV that matter to the broader causal driver.

Not surprisingly, the Mach-E Rally has the performance and responsiveness that I’ve experienced in other performance driven EVs, such as the Acura ZDX Type S, BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. It's a fun and exhilarating drive on the highway for sure.

From an efficiency standpoint, however, I’m disappointed that the Mach-E Rally achieved a 2.3 mi/kWh efficiency in my week’s worth of driving a total of 187 miles. That’s far short of the average 3 mi/kWh rate I like to see, but this EV is understandably not prioritizing efficiency.

I was also expecting faster Level 1 charging speeds, especially when I set the current to its maximum — which was pulling in at the rate of 0.6 kW on average. In 13.75 hours of Level 1 charging, the Mach-E Rally gained 15 miles of range, which comes out to a rate of about 1.09 mi/hr. Equally as strange is how it went from 40% to 75% in that span of time, which is odd because I didn't think 15 miles of range would account for a gain 35% with the battery.

Luckily, I was able to find a couple of free EV Level 2 chargers near me to add back more range in less time.

187 miles driven in total

Averaged 2.3 mi/kWh efficiency in total

15 miles of range added back in 13.75 hours on Level 1 charging

Went from 40% to 75% charge level in that time

2.25 mi/hour recharge rate with Level 1 charging

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: What I like

Neon yellow paint job meets sporty aesthetics

Out of everything, the "grabber yellow" paint job is a refreshing change from the mundane shades of white, black, and grey you see on the road. However, it’s not like the Bumblebee yellow that it looks like in various press photos and on the color selection tool on Ford’s website. Instead, there’s a '90s neon yellow look to it that helps to set it apart from other yellows.

I can’t tell you how much of a difference this makes, but it meshes nicely with the vehicle’s sporty aesthetics — complete with a fin spoiler on the back and a curvy front. The racecar-inspired brake lights also help the Mach-E Rally to establish itself as a performance-driven EV.

Unique door handles and entrance button

Another standout quality I love about the 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is the way the company designs its door handles. They’re unlike anything I’ve seen before in any EV I’ve tested.

Not only are the handles themselves positioned close to the window’s frame, but there’s a button you actually press first to unlock the door — and then pull on the handle to open it. This is all electronically controlled, so it really threw me off at first.

Small dashboard cluster, but not distracting

When I get into a new EV for the first time, I’m usually expecting to see a large cluster display right above the steering wheel. However, that’s not the approach that Ford goes after with the Mach-E Rally — and this is a good thing.

The 10.2-inch Digital Instrument Panel Cluster Screen appears laughably tiny at first when compared to other larger displays, but this smaller size means it's not a distraction — nor does it overwhelm the dashboard. By integrating a smaller panel, Ford leaves a lot more room for the windshield, so I’m not peeking up as much to see the road that’s ahead of me. Meanwhile, the 15.5-inch LCD Capacitive Touchscreen in the middle of the dashboard balances things out.

Fun drive, handles bumps with ease

As I’ve mentioned already, the Mustang Mach-E Rally is fun to drive thanks in part to the 480 hp performance from its dual motors. On the highway, it’s able to get into cruise speed in no time at all, while the tight steering lets it take corners with ease. It’s definitely on par to the performance of the Acura ZDX Type S, but it doesn’t top the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe.

Due to its rally-inspired tuning, the Mach-E Rally handles bumpy roads with ease. I actually took it on a rock filled parking lot by the beach and the shocks manage to mitigate any unevenness of the road.

Surprisingly quiet ride

Although it’s not classified as a luxury vehicle, I’m astounded by the soundproofing of the Mustang Mach-E Rally. At higher speeds, the typical wind noise I hear is almost non-existent, which I didn’t expect to get from a vehicle such as this. Furthermore, all other outside noise is suppressed when I crank the music to higher volumes.

Reactive assisted cruise control with BlueCruise

I’ve briefly been able to test Ford’s assisted cruise control (ACC) system when I drove the Ford F150 Lightning for a weekend, but I got a much better idea of how helpful BlueCruise is with the Mustang Mach-E Rally. In addition to gently applying the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain cruise control speed, I really enjoy how it’s much more reactive than other ACC systems I’ve tested.

In one particular sequence, a car in the adjacent lane quickly entered mine while the Mustang Mach-E Rally was set to 60 mph — but the Mach-E Rally recognized this action quickly and reacted enough to apply a gentle brake. Other EVs tend to be a little delayed with how they react, so experiencing how BlueCruise is more reactive definitely gives me more confidence in this ACC system.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: What I Don't Like

Really poor efficiency

Clearly the Mach-E Rally name implies it’s a vehicle that’s big on performance, speed, and handling, which indicates it’s not really meant to be as efficient with the battery. Most of the power is going to be applied to powerful performance, so I wasn’t as shocked to find averaging an efficiency of 2.3 mi/kWh.

At this rate, the Mach-E Rally would come up short of its estimated 265 miles of range based on its average efficiency and 91 kWh battery size. You’re not going to want to buy the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally for range, obviously. Still, I was hopeful it could get to at least the 2.7 mi/kWh efficiency I got from the Acura ZDX Type-S.

Tighter trunk space

Technically classified as a compact crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E Rally has a smaller trunk space than other similarly sized EVs I’ve tested. Even though I’m able to stow away my JackRabbit OG2 ebike in the trunk, I still had to pull down the back seats to accommodate it entirely. Other trunk spaces are deeper, so this might not be able to fit a larger payload without pulling down those seats.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally: Bottom Line

Again, I can’t stress enough how the Mach-E Rally isn’t for the casual driver. With its steep price, rally-inspired tuning, and less than desirable efficiency, the Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally is better suited for drivers who intend on hitting the off-roads more often than none. There are few EVs on the market that are designed specifically for this, so it’s one that’s up for consideration if you’re willing to overlook its poor battery efficiency. But don’t get me wrong — there are still several charming qualities about the Mach-E Rally, like the reactive performance of BlueCruise and its interesting design.

If you’re willing to pay this much for an EV, another comparable one that’s worth considering is the Acura ZDX Type-S, which is much more luxurious and spacious. There’s also the Lucid Air Pure if you’re looking for an EV in sedan form with its outstanding efficiency and equally strong electric motor.