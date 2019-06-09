The Future of Xbox is Named Scarlett

LOS ANGELES - The future of Xbox is nigh. It lies in a massive catalog, a play anywhere cloud service, a refined new controller and most importantly a new console. Today, Xbox gave us a clear look at its future and the gaming industry as a whole: Project Scarlett. Set to launch Holiday 2020, the company is calling its most immersive experience ever.



Partnering with AMD, Scarlett will be running on the former’s custom Zen 2 processor with GGDR6 RAM. But that’s not the only new tricks Xbox has up its sleeve. Similar to the new PlayStation, Scarlett will also sport an SSD which Xbox says will be used as some sort of custom RAM.

In the teaser video the company played, we heard lofty claims of Ray Tracing, near instantaneous loads and frame rates of 120 frames per second. Something else to look forward to is cross-platform play.

But while we have a tentative launch time, Microsoft is leaving us in the dark about pricing. I guess we’ll have to wait until E3 2020 to find out but let’s hope for sooner rather than later.