Sony Bravia Android TV Settings Guide 2018: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

Intro

Sony's Bravia TVs are some of the best you can buy in the smart-TV category, with superb picture quality and Google's Android TV offering all sorts of apps, services and features. Outfitted with Google's Android TV platform, Sony's Bravia lineup offers some of the smartest features yet seen on TVs, from a huge selection of apps to intelligent voice interaction through Google Assistant.

But it also has some of the strangest quirks we've seen on any smart-TV platform, and user forums and customer reviews across the internet are filled with users who can't figure out how to turn off irritating extras or access what should be basic features. We've tried to find some of the most common problems and address them here, giving you help in everything from uncluttering your home screen to getting your TV to play nicely with your fancy 4K-ready gaming console.

Credit: Tom's Guide