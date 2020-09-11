Sony 2018 Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to sign into apps and services on a Sony Android TV

Once you've downloaded an app you want to use, you will need to sign in to your user account. If you haven't used the app before you will need to set up an account. If it's one you regularly use, signing in is quick and simple.

1. Open the app. Whether you do it from the app store or the home screen, you'll start by opening the app.

2. Go to the Login Page. If it's your first time opening the app, or if you have logged out, you'll be taken to this screen, which lets you sign into an existing app or set up an account.

3. If you can, use Fast Login. If you already have an account you use for this app on your phone or online, you can skip the full login process by entering a code from your other device. This saves you the hassle of entering information using the TV’' on-screen keyboard, which can be a bit clunky.

4. Log in with your account info. If you can't use the quick login option, you can still sign in the old-fashioned way, with your account username/email and password.

5. Sign-in complete. If you've successfully entered the correct information, then your'e signed in and ready to go.