Sony 2018 Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to use HDMI-CEC to control all the devices attached to your Sony TV

Unlike years past, when operating a home-theater setup meant juggling multiple remotes, or shelling out for a complicated universal remote and programming it for all of your devices, current smart TVs make life a little simpler. Sony calls this feature Bravia Sync, and it can be used to control your media players, set-top box, and even game consoles with the same remote Sony gives you for your TV.

This feature is not unique to Sony, either; Bravia Sync is the company's brand name for a basic function of HDMI called Consumer Electronics Control, or HDMI-CEC. Other brands call it by other names, but it's the same basic feature. Luckily, this feature is easy to use, and may even be turned on by default.

1. Open the External Inputs menu. To activate HDMI - CEC control, go into the settings menu and select external inputs.

2. Activate Bravia Sync. In the External inputs menu, select Bravia Sync settings, which is Sony's brand name for CEC control.

3. Check the Device List. Here you'll see a list of HDMI-connected devices, letting you adjust the CEC settings for each.

4. Check the settings. In this menu you have the option of turning Bravia sync control on and off, enabling power control for HDMI devices, activating TV power when the connected devices are turned on, and editing the individual devices that share HDMI-CEC control.

5. Control audio, too. In addition to controlling HDMI-connected devices like Blu-ray players and game consoles, you can also activate similar functions for home theater and audio devices, like soundbars, under Home Theater Control, which is found in the sound settings menu.