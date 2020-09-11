Sony 2018 Android TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

How to set up your new Sony TV

Setting up your new Sony TV isn't difficult. In fact, it starts the moment you first power up the TV. Although Sony's version of Android TV walks you through the setup process, it's still helpful to know in advance what you're getting into before diving in headfirst.

1. Select your Wi-Fi network. Like all smart TVs, Sony's Bravia models rely on connectivity to offer all the apps and streaming options you expect, so the first step is establishing that connection. Even if you want to run an Ethernet cable to your set for a wired LAN connection, it's still a good idea to start by signing in to Wi-Fi.

2. Enter your Wi-Fi password. With your network selected, you'll need to enter your password to finish logging in to your Wi-Fi network. Use the on-screen keyboard and the directional controls on the remote to login.

3. Finish connecting to your network. Once you've signed in, it may take a moment for the TV to finish establishing a connection.

4. Accept the privacy policy. Like any connected device, Sony's smart TVs need your permission for all the content and viewing information that will pass back and forth between your TV and Sony.

Next, the setup process will walk you through setting up your antenna and scanning for channels, but if you don't have an antenna, your first-time setup is done.