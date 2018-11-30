Today Only: Take $300 Off Galaxy Note 9

Samsung doesn't want the deals to end, so the South Korean giant is extending Cyber Week with its 12 Days of Deals promo, in which it introduces a new deal each day through Dec. 10.



Today's deal is a big one for Note 9 fans. Samsung is taking $300 off purchases of its Galaxy Note 9 when purchased via Verizon's 24-month payment plan. The credit will be applied to your account over 24 months and lowers the price of the 128GB Note 9 to $699.99 and the 512GB Note 9 to $949.99.







Even better, Samsung's trade-in policy stacks on top of the sale, so if you have an older phone you want get rid of, you can trade that in for even more savings.



