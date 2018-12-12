Check Out the Galaxy A8's Awesome Swipe-to-Selfie Trick

Despite its notable shortcomings, the Samsung Galaxy A8s has one really cool user interface feature: The way you open the selfie camera.

Instead of clicking on the camera app and then clicking the button to switch to the selfie sensor, you just need to tap on the camera punch hole and swipe down to get the phone instantly ready to take your mug shot. Check it out:

(Image credit: Sammobile)

The effect is cool, and the user experience is pretty clever and intuitive. In fact, Samsung should implement this tap-and-drag from the selfie camera in every phone.

The camera hole has another clever detail: dragging down the viewfinder area will switch the sensor and, every time the selfie camera takes over, the punch hole will illuminate with a cool ring animation:

(Image credit: Sammobile)

If you hate notches so much that you can live without a headphone jack, the Samsung Galaxy A8S will be available on December 21 in China. Still no word yet on a global release.