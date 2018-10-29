Buy Red Dead Redemption 2, Get $100 Off Xbox One X

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but the Microsoft Store is already offering some head-turning deals. For a limited time, the retailer is slashing $100 off the Xbox One X console ($399 after discount) or Xbox One S console ($199 after discount) when you buy Red Dead Redemption 2 for $59.99 (list price).

The deal is also valid on select Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundles. For instance, you can get $100 off the Xbox One X 1TB Shadow of the Tomb Raider Bundle. This bundle includes an Xbox One X 1TB game console, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and a wireless controller. The game alone costs $59.99, so this deal saves you a total of $160.

The Xbox One X offers native 4K gaming and HDR support for games and videos. Microsoft's powerful console plays UHD Blu-ray discs and captures video and stills in 2160p resolution. It's 40 percent more powerful than rival gaming units and packs a 2.3GHz 8-core custom AMD CPU and an AMD Radeon Polaris GPU for smooth, life-like 4K gaming.

Microsoft's sale ends Nov. 4 at 2:59am ET.