Best Gaming Deals in July 2019

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away, but there are plenty of gaming deals to be had right now. So whether you're hoping to snag a new console or just looking to expand your gaming library, you've come to the right place.

Currently, Walmart has the rarely discounted Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle on sale for $129.99. That's $20 off its $149.99 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this handheld.

It features a 4.9 x 4.2-inch screen, right analog nub, two shoulder buttons, built-in Amiibo support, a speedy processor, and an impressive library of games. It also comes with Mario Kart 7 preinstalled.

We're also rounding up our favorite gaming deals below including discounts on titles like Battlefield V, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Fallout 76 Steelbook Edition, Fortnite, Mortal Kombat, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.

PS4 Deals

We saw some great PS4 console deals over Black Friday and we expect to see many of the same deals again on Prime Day. As always, we recommend getting a bundle since they're usually the same price as the standalone system (or sometimes lower) and net you a free game. There aren't many at the moment, but here are the best PS4 console deals you can get right now.

Sony PS4 1TB Slim Days of Play Console (Steel Black) for $299 (Limited Edition) at Amazon

PS4 Game Deals

If you're looking for deals on PS4 games, for a limited time you can preorder Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 Preorder for $50 ($10 off).

Some noteworthy deals on PS4 games and accessories:

PS4 Accessory Deals

PSVR and AR Deals

Currently, Walmart offers the family-friendly Sony PSVR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle for $237 ($63 off). This bundle includes the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, Demo Disc 2.0, Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blu-Ray game disc and Moss game voucher.

No PlayStation Move motion controllers are included with this virtual reality PS4 gaming accessory.

Nintendo Switch/2DS Deals

Nintendo Switch Game Deals

Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals

PC Gaming Deals

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have some of the best gaming deals for the PC gamer crowd. You can score the Dell G5 5587 15.6-inch Laptop for$799 from Walmart. Amazon also offers this laptop for the same price.

Xbox One Console Deals

If you're looking for Xbox One deals on consoles, games, and accessories, Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and Walmart have you covered.

Xbox One Game Deals

Xbox One Accessories Deals

Xbox One

Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset - $45