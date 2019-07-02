Best Gaming Deals in July 2019

Amazon Prime Day is less than two weeks away, but there are plenty of gaming deals to be had right now. So whether you're hoping to snag a new console or just looking to expand your gaming library, you've come to the right place.
Currently, Walmart has the rarely discounted Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle on sale for $129.99. That's $20 off its $149.99 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this handheld.
It features a 4.9 x 4.2-inch screen, right analog nub, two shoulder buttons, built-in Amiibo support, a speedy processor, and an impressive library of games. It also comes with Mario Kart 7 preinstalled.
We're also rounding up our favorite gaming deals below including discounts on titles like Battlefield V, Call of Duty Black Ops 4, Fallout 76 Steelbook Edition, Fortnite, Mortal Kombat, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more.
PS4 Deals
We saw some great PS4 console deals over Black Friday and we expect to see many of the same deals again on Prime Day. As always, we recommend getting a bundle since they're usually the same price as the standalone system (or sometimes lower) and net you a free game. There aren't many at the moment, but here are the best PS4 console deals you can get right now.
- Sony PS4 1TB Slim Days of Play Console (Steel Black) for $299 (Limited Edition) at Amazon
PS4 Game Deals
If you're looking for deals on PS4 games, for a limited time you can preorder Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 Preorder for $50 ($10 off).
Some noteworthy deals on PS4 games and accessories:
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 Preorder for $50 ($10 off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $35 ($25 off) at Amazon, also at Walmart
- Kingdom Hearts 3 for $30 ($30 off) at Amazon
- Marvel's Spider-Man for $30 ($10 off)
- NBA 2K19 for $19.99 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Apex Construct for $17.99 ($12 off) at Best Buy
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey for $25 ($35 off) at Amazon
- Fallout 76 for $25 ($35 off) at Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $49 ($11 off) at Amazon, also at Walmart
PS4 Accessory Deals
- Sony PS4 Dual Shock Wireless Controller (Magma Red) for $44 ($21 off) at Amazon
- Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset for $38 ($42 off) at Amazon
- Iogear KeyMander Wireless Keyboard and Mouse for $85 ($40 off) at Amazon
- Sony PS4 500 Million Headset for $85 ($15 off)at Amazon
- Corsair HS60 Gaming Headset for $40 ($30 off) at Amazon
- Seagate 1TB Backup Plus USB 3.0 Slim for $50 ($30 off) at Walmart
PSVR and AR Deals
Currently, Walmart offers the family-friendly Sony PSVR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle for $237 ($63 off). This bundle includes the PSVR headset, PlayStation Camera, Demo Disc 2.0, Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blu-Ray game disc and Moss game voucher.
No PlayStation Move motion controllers are included with this virtual reality PS4 gaming accessory.
- Sony PlayStation Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Bundle for $329 ($21 off)
- Sony PSVR Astro Bot Rescue Mission + Moss Bundle for $237 ($63 off)
- Sony PSVR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle for $260 ($40 off)
- Sony PSVR Doom Bundle for $260 ($40 off) at Amazon
Nintendo Switch/2DS Deals
- Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle for $129.99 ($20 off)
- Nintendo Switch Console w/ 10000mAh Portable Battery Charger for $299 ($21 off)
- Nintendo Switch Console for $279.99 ($20 off via coupon, "JUNESAVE19", ends 6/30)
- Nintendo Switch Console w/ Mario Tennis Aces & 1-2-Switch for $359.96 ($17 off)
- Nintendo Switch Starlink Bundle for $327 ($23)
Nintendo Switch Game Deals
- Super Mario Maker 2 w/ 12-mo. Switch Online Membership for $70 ($10 off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 for $17.99 ($12 off)
- Yoshi's Crafted World for $49.94 ($10 off)
- Crash N. Sane Trilogy for $29 ($11 off)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $49.94 ($10 off)
- Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for $30 ($30 off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition for $19.93 ($20 off)
- Starlink Battle for Atlas for $29.99 ($45 off)
Nintendo Switch Accessories Deals
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Gaming Headset (2019) for $49.99 ($20 off)
- PowerA Joy-Con/Pro Controller Charging Dock for $14.99 ($15 off)
- Insignia Ultimate Grip Case for $9.99 ($5 off)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons (Gray) for $68 ($12 off)
PC Gaming Deals
Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have some of the best gaming deals for the PC gamer crowd. You can score the Dell G5 5587 15.6-inch Laptop for$799 from Walmart. Amazon also offers this laptop for the same price.
- Logitech G213 Gaming Keyboard for $45 ($25 off) also at Amazon
- Dell G5 5587 15.6-inch Laptop for $799 ($300 off) also at Amazon
- HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop for $729.99 ($150 off)
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum RGB Gaming Headset for $99 ($101 off)
- iBuyPower WA563GT2 Gaming Desktop PC for $479 ($121 off)
- Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop 5680 for $949 ($200 off)
Xbox One Console Deals
If you're looking for Xbox One deals on consoles, games, and accessories, Amazon, Best Buy, eBay, and Walmart have you covered.
- MS Xbox One X 1TB PUBG Bundle for $339.99 ($160 off) at Walmart
- MS Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $339.99 ($160 off) at Walmart
- MS Xbox One X 1TB Fallout 76 Bundle for $376 ($124 off) at Amazon
- MS Xbox One S 1TB Anthem Bundle for $240 ($60 off) at Walmart
- MS Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital 3-Game Bundle for $219 ($31 off) at Amazon
- MS Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle for $199.99 ($100 off) at Walmart
- MS Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for $221 ($79 off) at Amazon, also at Walmart
- MS Xbox One S 1TB Fortnite Bundle for $246 ($54 off) at Amazon
- MS Xbox One S 1TB Console for $209 ($91 off) at Walmart
Xbox One Game Deals
- Madden NFL 19 for $19.99 ($40 off) at Walmart
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for $32 ($28 off) at Walmart
- Just Cause 4 for $30 ($30 off) at Walmart
- Mortal Kombat 11 for $49 ($11 off) at Walmart, also at Amazon
- Kingdom Hearts 3 for $30 ($30 off) at Amazon
- Red Dead Redemption 2 for $35 ($25 off)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 ($14 off)
Xbox One Accessories Deals
- Logitech G233 Prodigy Gaming Headset for $37 ($43 off)
- Fosmon Xbox One Dual Charging Station for $35 ($15 off)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller (White) or (Black) for $39.99 ($20 off)
- Xbox One Wireless Controller (Gray/Green) for $50 ($15 off) also at Amazon