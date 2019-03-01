Best Classic Movies on Netflix June 2019

Zodiac (2007) — Drama — 89% Rotten Tomatoes

This film adds director David Fincher's signature haunting atmospherics to an already-terrifying tale. Everyone who lived through the late 1960s and early 1970s knows the story of the serial killer that terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area, but not from this angle. Driven by a cast of A-list stars including Jake Gyllenhaal and Mark Ruffalo, this instant classic drew in everyone from true crime addicts to those just looking to see more of their favorite stars.

Clearly not for the faint of heart, the film doesn't shy away from the blood-stained clothing left at the scenes of the crimes. Reviewers showered film's script with praise for its authenticity. Unless you're already an expert in this case, you'll be amazed by what you learn, as Fincher and his co-producers spent 18 months researching the case. Zodiac is the kind of film you'll spend weeks pondering and discussing after you've seen it.

