Best Comedy Movies on Netflix March 2019

All of the laughs

The comedy section on Netflix can feel too full of stand-up specials from people you've never heard of, making it hard to find the actual comedy films you're looking for. Fortunately for you, we've collected a list of the funniest movies on the streaming service. From hilarious comic book capers to outlandish dark comedies, cult classics and gut-busting true stories, we've got laughs for everyone, young and old.

And in addition to the movies listed here, the cult classic comedy Wet Hot American Summer is now back on Netflix, coming in the new March arrivals along with the teenage rom-com Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. Later this month, the painfully funny Kung Fu Hustle (March 15) comes to Netflix.

Credit: Marvel Studios