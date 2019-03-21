The Worst Things Facebook Has Done (So Far)

Facebook's biggest mistakes

It seems that every week, there’s another huge Facebook controversy. From the Cambridge Analytica scandal to how its Android app collects data on everyone you've texted, the company seems to have done practically everything it can to erode the public's trust. You may even have a hidden Facebook profile that you didn't make, made up of things other people said about you.

Here are the worst of Facebook's blunders, in chronological order. We expect we may need to update this list often.

Credit: Shutterstock