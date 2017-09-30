15 Best Lego Games

Lego The Hobbit

Lego The Hobbit can feel a little frustrating today. The game launched before the Battle of the Five Armies film was finished, and plans to release that downloadable content have been dropped. All the same, that missing ending is this sequel's only real flaw. The dwarf company is a more focused party than Lego The Lord of the Rings' heroes, with some characters featuring useful new abilities. Bilbo's development as the hero is handled wonderfully, since he "levels up" each time he obtains an item like Sting or the One Ring. And it has the same open-world map design that made its predecessor feel vast and special. What's not to love?

Credit: Warner Bros.