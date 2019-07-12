Top Cheap 4K TVs (Under $500), Ranked from Best to Worst

Samsung 40-inch NU7100

Rating: 3.5/5

The Samsung 40-inch NU7100 TV is probably smaller than we'd recommend for really getting the most out of 4K resolution, but size doesn't matter when it comes to enjoying one of the most affordable 4K TVs on the market. The compact smart TV offers 4K resolution, HDR support, excellent audio quality and a smart TV experience that's nearly identical to that offered on TVs that cost three or four times as much.

In lab tests, the Samsung reproduced 98.5 percent of the sRGB color space. That's not as great as some leading models, but it's better than what many models under $500 offer. Display accuracy measured well, with a Delta-E rating of 2.6 (closer to zero is better),and in our eyes-on evaluations, we saw very little noticeable inaccuracy. But what impressed us the most was the audio, which offers great volume from a pair of 20-watt speakers. It even offers good bass, though there's some low-end distortion at high volume.

Last but not least, the smart TV functionality is excellent, with most, but not all, of the features seen on the company's more-premium, QLED TVs. Notably absent, however, is Samsung's Bixby voice assistant. The included remote lacks a built-in microphone, so there's no voice search for content and information.

Screen Size: 40 inches|HDMI Ports: 3|Refresh rate: 60Hz|HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+|Dimensions (without stand): 36 x 20.9 x 2.3 inches

Credit: Samsung