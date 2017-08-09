Best Gear for Taking Pictures of the Solar Eclipse

When the total solar eclipse sweeps across the U.S. on Aug. 21, you'll want to be armed with the best photography gear to capture it. Not only will you need solar filters to protect your camera and eyes, but you'll also need zoom lenses that are powerful enough to reach the sun, 93 million miles away.

Here's all the best gear for capturing the upcoming eclipse.

Credit: Tom's Guide