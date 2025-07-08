The HoverAir X1 Pro is the best selfie drone — and it’s currently $426 off for Prime Day

As part of this year's Prime Day sales, we're really seeing drone deals take off, and we've already spotted some major discounts from the likes of DJI and Potensic. HoverAir isn't far behind either, as the brand has slashed the price of all its drones. Yep, the X1, X1 Pro and X1 ProMax are all on sale — but I want to draw your attention to a specific deal...

The HoverAir X1 Pro Skiing Combo is currently 30% off at Amazon, bringing it down to $994 from its retail price of $1,420. I've thoroughly tested this drone for my HoverAir X1 Pro review so trust me when I say this is a deal you shouldn't miss. It includes the 4K drone, smart batteries, thermal batteries, and a Joystick and Beacon which, when combined, become a very cool controller.

I reviewed both the HoverAir X1 Pro and X1 ProMax together, and in my HoverAir X1 Pro review, I said both drones were highly capable and easy to fly. The X1 Pro can record smooth 4K/60fps or FHD/120fps slow motion footage.

You don't even need a controller or smartphone to fly it. Simply press the button on its body to cycle through the various short-form recording modes available, and the drone will autonomously record the footage and save it into its 32GB internal hard drive.

HoverAir X1 Pro — Intelligent flight modes - YouTube Watch On

The X1 Pro features 10 intelligent flight modes: Hover, Zoom Out, Follow, Orbit, Bird's Eye, Dolly Track, Indoor Follow, Dolly Zoom, Ski Mode and Cycling Mode. You can see a couple examples in the video above. The Skiing Combo includes the Joystick and Beacon which you can combine to make a functioning controller. They're highly responsive and make flying extremely easy.

Like I mentioned up top, the bundle includes thermal batteries. If you're planning on going skiing later this year, or want to fly your drone in sub-zero temperatures, you'll appreciate the thermal battery which can operate in -4°F / -20°C!

I'd wholeheartedly recommend the X1 Pro to anyone who wants a funky little drone to have fun, and one that can operate in harsh weather conditions. It's currently 30% off in the U.S. and 25% off in the U.K. So what are you waiting for?!

For more big savings, check out our Amazon Prime Day live blog, and have a look at all the freebies you can score this week.