Now or never! The DJI Mini 4K just crashed to its lowest ever price on the final day of Prime Day
Hurry before this deal flies off the shelf!
I love flying drones which is great as I look after Tom's Guide's coverage of the best drones, and today, the last day of this year's Amazon Prime Day sales, is the best time to grab a quadcopter. If you're buying a drone for the first time or are looking to grow your collection, I've found a great deal for you.
The DJI Mini 4K has crashed to its lowest ever price, so you can grab the Mini 4K for just $239 at Amazon. That's 20% off its retail price of $299 — great savings! This is a great drone for beginners as it's easy to fly and records stunning footage.
The DJI Mini 4K features some pro specs. Not only can you capture 4K/30fps footage, but you also get access to QuickShots and panoramas with a 31-minute flight time. The drone also features a smart return to home and stable hovering, making it the ideal drone for beginners and drone enthusiasts.
If I didn't already own a drone, I'd get the Mini 4K... but at this price, I might do it anyway. For $239, you're getting a drone that captures stunning 4K/30fps footage. It features a 4x digital zoom, allowing you to zoom right into the action. It also captures 12MP photos, which, granted, isn't the most hi-def, but it's a great starting point.
You also get access to DJI's QuickShots, which are short-form videos where the drone autonomously records and saves to a microSD card, and then returns to its take-off position. These modes include but aren't limited to Follow, Rocket, Spotlight, and more — perfect for quick sharing to social media.
This deal includes the DJI RC-N1 controller, so you can mount your smartphone onto it and get going. Considering that the Mini 4K is currently 20% off at Amazon, I'd snag this deal right now. It's your last chance to do it, and we don't know when it will receive such a generous discount next!
