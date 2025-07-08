I've flown the DJI Neo for 10 months — and it just crashed (in a good way) to its lowest ever price for Prime Day

I'm a simple woman: I see a good discount on a drone in this year's Prime Day sales, I inform you of it... and I won't stop droning on about it until you buy one. Drone deals are really starting to take off, and there's no better time to take up aerial photography as a hobby.

If you're a beginner on a budget, I'd recommend the DJI Neo which I wholeheartedly recommend at its retail price of $199 / £169. But what's even better is that the drone is currently down to its lowest ever price!

That's right: right now you can grab the DJI Neo for just $159 at Amazon, and it's 20% off in both the U.S. and the U.K. At this price, it's a no-brainer.

U.S. deal DJI Neo (U.S.): was $199 now $159 at Amazon The DJI Neo is lightweight and sports a minimalist design. It captures lovely 4K/30fps footage, detailed stills, and remains stable in tricky conditions. Easy to control with the RC-N3 controller or the DJI Fly app on a smartphone, the Neo makes drone photography more accessible thanks to its low price point.

When I was curating the best drones buying guide, I had to rank the Neo as the best cheap drone. It's the cheapest way to get a drone that shoots 4K/30fps footage and takes 12MP stills. It's extremely easy to fly, with a smartphone (DJI Fly app required) or the RC-N3 controller.

If you have neither at your disposal, simply press the button on the Neo's body to toggle one of several short-form QuickShot modes. The drone will record you by following you, spiralling away from you, etc. and return to its takeoff position. All video and stills are stored in its 22GB internal hard drive.

DJI Neo — Follow QuickShot - YouTube Watch On

The Neo is extremely compact and lightweight too, so you can easily carry it in your backpack. Since it weighs less than 249g, you don't necessarily need to register it with the F.A.A. in the U.S. or the C.A.A. in the U.K., making aerial photography more accessible. I've had a lot of fun flying the Neo, and I even do so 10 months on since I tested it.

I remember the first time I flew the Neo, all I could think about was flying it after the first flight. Yes, it's extremely addictive, and I'm sure you'll feel the same way. If you own other drones, the Neo is a nice little second drone to have for when you just want to have fun with your family and friends.

Right now, the Neo is available for just $159 at Amazon U.S. and £137 at Amazon U.K. so there's no better time to get into aerial photography.