I'm a drone pilot — here are my favorite Prime Day deals from DJI, Potensic and HoverAir

Happy Prime Day deals week! We've slowly been inching towards this day, and it has finally arrived. It's one of the only times in a year when tech is heavily discounted — I'm talking about massive discounts on TVs, laptops, espresso machines, instant cameras, action cams, and more. If you've been thinking about picking up a new hobby this year, say, flying a drone, you've come to the right place.

Hi, I'm Nikita. I'm a licensed drone pilot, and I test the best drones at Tom's Guide. I've been keeping a close eye on Amazon for any deals on drones — and they've finally landed in both the U.S. and the U.K. My favorite deal right now is on the HoverAir X1, which is currently 30% off at Amazon. It's a great selfie drone as it doesn't require any controller to fly.

If you consider yourself more of a professional, then you'll love the DJI Air 3, which is currently down to $934 from its retail price of $1,099. The drone features obstacle avoidance and captures stunning 48MP images, making it great for prosumers. There's also a fantastic U.K.-only deal on the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, one of our favorite drones, as it's discounted by £230.

And there's more where that came from! I'll be updating this page as I find more deals, but for now, here are the best Prime Day drone deals I wholeheartedly recommend.

Best Prime Day U.S. drone deals

4.5-star rating DJI Neo: was $199 now $159 at Amazon It's very rare that the DJI Neo gets a price cut, considering it costs very little to begin with, so I'd snag this deal right away if I were you. In my DJI Neo review, I praised this drone for its lightweight, compact and minimalistic design. It can shoot 4K footage at 30fps, take detailed stills, and remain stable in tricky conditions. Easy to control with the RC-N3 controller or the DJI Fly app on a smartphone, the Neo makes drone photography more accessible thanks to its low price point.

For beginners DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K features some pro specs. Not only can you capture 4K/30fps footage, but you also get access to QuickShots and panoramas with a 31-minute flight time. The drone also features a smart return to home and stable hovering, making it the ideal drone for beginners and drone enthusiasts.

For prosumers DJI Air 3: was $1,099 now $934 at Amazon With dual cameras capable of shooting 48MP stills and 4K/60fps HDR video and a flight time of up to 46 minutes, the DJI Air 3 is one of the best consumer drones. One of the two lenses allows you to zoom in 3x so you can capture every detail, and you can enjoy a stable 1080P/60fps live feed up to 12.4 miles, ensuring smooth flights with clear and reliable transmission.

Great for selfies HoverAir X1 Combo Plus: was $439 now $307 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 is a great selfie drone as it can fly without a controller or a smartphone — all you need to do is press the buttons on its body, and it'll record short-form videos. My colleague enjoyed using it a lot and appreciated its surprisingly good obstacle avoidance and subject tracking features such as follow, rocket, and more.

4-star rating HoverAir X1 ProMax Skiing Combo: was $1,620 now $1,134 at Amazon The HoverAir X1 ProMax is the premium model in the X1 lineup, capable of capturing 8K/30fps and 4K/60fps video. It comes with 64GB of internal storage so you can keep recording without worrying about running out of space. This bundle includes the Joystick and Beacon which, when combined, act as a regular controller, giving you more control over the drone.

DJI alternative Potensic Atom: was $299 now $229 at Amazon The Potensic Atom is a fantastic alternative to DJI. In my Atom review, I noted that this drone is straightforward to fly, whether using the controller or not. It offers 4K/30fps recording in a compact and lightweight body, and also captures detailed still images.

Potensic Atom SE Fly More Combo: was $359 now $278 at Amazon The Potensic Atom SE Fly More Combo includes the drone, a charging hub with three batteries, the controller, a carry bag and other goodies. The drone weighs less than 249g, so you don't need to register with the F.A.A. in the U.S. or the C.A.A. in the U.K. The Atom SE is a great starting point for new drone pilots.

Best Prime Day U.K. drone deals

All of the drones I mentioned above are also discounted in the U.K., but I've spotted a few more U.K.-only deals. If you live in the British Isles, you're in for a treat.