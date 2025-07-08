I'm a drone pilot — here are my favorite Prime Day deals from DJI, Potensic and HoverAir
Save up to 30% on the best-in-class quadcopters
Happy Prime Day deals week! We've slowly been inching towards this day, and it has finally arrived. It's one of the only times in a year when tech is heavily discounted — I'm talking about massive discounts on TVs, laptops, espresso machines, instant cameras, action cams, and more. If you've been thinking about picking up a new hobby this year, say, flying a drone, you've come to the right place.
Hi, I'm Nikita. I'm a licensed drone pilot, and I test the best drones at Tom's Guide. I've been keeping a close eye on Amazon for any deals on drones — and they've finally landed in both the U.S. and the U.K. My favorite deal right now is on the HoverAir X1, which is currently 30% off at Amazon. It's a great selfie drone as it doesn't require any controller to fly.
If you consider yourself more of a professional, then you'll love the DJI Air 3, which is currently down to $934 from its retail price of $1,099. The drone features obstacle avoidance and captures stunning 48MP images, making it great for prosumers. There's also a fantastic U.K.-only deal on the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, one of our favorite drones, as it's discounted by £230.
And there's more where that came from! I'll be updating this page as I find more deals, but for now, here are the best Prime Day drone deals I wholeheartedly recommend.
Best Prime Day U.S. drone deals
It's very rare that the DJI Neo gets a price cut, considering it costs very little to begin with, so I'd snag this deal right away if I were you. In my DJI Neo review, I praised this drone for its lightweight, compact and minimalistic design. It can shoot 4K footage at 30fps, take detailed stills, and remain stable in tricky conditions. Easy to control with the RC-N3 controller or the DJI Fly app on a smartphone, the Neo makes drone photography more accessible thanks to its low price point.
The DJI Mini 4K features some pro specs. Not only can you capture 4K/30fps footage, but you also get access to QuickShots and panoramas with a 31-minute flight time. The drone also features a smart return to home and stable hovering, making it the ideal drone for beginners and drone enthusiasts.
With dual cameras capable of shooting 48MP stills and 4K/60fps HDR video and a flight time of up to 46 minutes, the DJI Air 3 is one of the best consumer drones. One of the two lenses allows you to zoom in 3x so you can capture every detail, and you can enjoy a stable 1080P/60fps live feed up to 12.4 miles, ensuring smooth flights with clear and reliable transmission.
The HoverAir X1 is a great selfie drone as it can fly without a controller or a smartphone — all you need to do is press the buttons on its body, and it'll record short-form videos. My colleague enjoyed using it a lot and appreciated its surprisingly good obstacle avoidance and subject tracking features such as follow, rocket, and more.
Featuring 32GB of internal storage, the HoverAir X1 Pro is a lovely little drone that can capture 4K/60fps and FHD/120fps slow-motion footage. It's extremely easy to fly, and in my review, I noted that the drone offered awesome hands-free shooting capabilities, going toe-to-toe with the DJI Neo.
The HoverAir X1 ProMax is the premium model in the X1 lineup, capable of capturing 8K/30fps and 4K/60fps video. It comes with 64GB of internal storage so you can keep recording without worrying about running out of space. This bundle includes the Joystick and Beacon which, when combined, act as a regular controller, giving you more control over the drone.
The Potensic Atom is a fantastic alternative to DJI. In my Atom review, I noted that this drone is straightforward to fly, whether using the controller or not. It offers 4K/30fps recording in a compact and lightweight body, and also captures detailed still images.
The Potensic Atom SE Fly More Combo includes the drone, a charging hub with three batteries, the controller, a carry bag and other goodies. The drone weighs less than 249g, so you don't need to register with the F.A.A. in the U.S. or the C.A.A. in the U.K. The Atom SE is a great starting point for new drone pilots.
The Potensic Atom 2 is even better than its predecessor, as it can capture 48MP stills. In my review, I noted that it records stable, smooth 4K/30fps video and features advanced, accurate AI subject tracking, along with a new, easy-to-use controller and app. It’s also lightweight yet sturdy. This deal includes extra batteries and a carry bag.
Best Prime Day U.K. drone deals
All of the drones I mentioned above are also discounted in the U.K., but I've spotted a few more U.K.-only deals. If you live in the British Isles, you're in for a treat.
The DJI Mini 4 Pro gains iterative improvements that give this tiny drone a robust package that caters to beginners and experienced flyers. What makes the latest in the series outstanding is its improved low-light performance, producing usable footage without the noise and grain that other mini drones deliver.
Sure, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro has been succeeded by the DJI Mavic 4 Pro, but if the latter is way out of your budget, I'd highly recommend the Mavic 3 Pro, which is currently on sale. With three cameras that capture detailed stills, 5.1K/50fps video, a three-axis mechanical gimbal for stabilizing footage, a long flight time, omnidirectional obstacle avoidance and other goodies, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro is a fantastic drone. This deal includes a DJI RC touchscreen controller, three batteries and other goodies.
Nikita is a Staff Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres. When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro.
