OnePlus 6 Leaks in 360 Degrees Ahead of Big Launch

If you had any doubt as to what OnePlus has planned for the highly anticipated OnePlus 6, you can now put that to bed.



The folks over at OnLeaks and CompareRaja recently obtained what they say are legitimate CAD drawings of the upcoming OnePlus 6. But rather than let them go to waste, the sites used the CAD drawings to create a 3D rendering and publish that to YouTube.

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The rendering, which shows the handset spinning in 360 degrees on a white surface, reveals much of what we've come to expect from the OnePlus 6. The device has a big screen that covers its face and a notch at the top of the display. Although the front of the handset looks shockingly similar to the iPhone X, the OnePlus 6 notch appears to not be as wide as the iPhone X's. In that notch, you'll find an earpiece and front-facing camera.

At the bottom of the smartphone, OnePlus has bundled a USB-C port and a headphone jack, and there's one speaker grille next to them. Four buttons sit along the side, suggesting two would handle volume, one would power on the handset, and the fourth would activate a virtual assistant of some kind.

The OnePlus 6's rear is similarly simple with a black finish. It has a vertically aligned dual-lens camera, and below that, a flash and fingerprint sensor. That's it.

MORE: Check Out the First OnePlus 6 Camera Samples

Of course, we've been hearing OnePlus 6 rumors for months. And even OnePlus has revealed details about the smartphone, including its support for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The company also confirmed the smartphone will have a notch.

But many of the other details, like the dual-lens camera and design, have been left to the rumor mill, which has been churning out reports in droves.

This latest leak comes just days ahead of OnePlus unveiling the smartphone on May 16 at a special press event. At that time, we should also get a clearer picture of how much the smartphone will cost and when it'll launch.



In addition to the leaks, OnePlus on Thursday (May 10) updated its Amazon page with a "OnePlus Fast AF Sale" promotion. The deal, which is available only to Amazon Prime customers, will give you the option of buying a gift card that can be redeemed for the purchase of the OnePlus 6 later this month. Oddly, the deal only appears to be offered in India and the gift card is capped at 1,000 Rs, or about $15.