Want to Be First to Get a OnePlus 6? Here's How

We’re just about two weeks away from the launch of the OnePlus 6 in London on May 16. While we’ve got a pretty good idea of what we’ll see there when the festivities kick off, fans are still probably wondering how and when they’ll be able to pick up their own units.

Fortunately, OnePlus has a plan for that, too. On May 21, the company will open pop-up stores in 27 cities around the world, including New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Mumbai and Shanghai. Visitors will have the opportunity to try and buy the OnePlus 6 before anyone else, enjoy refreshments and take home "exclusive swag."

If you’re fortunate enough to go, the OnePlus site has the details on when and where the events are happening, as well as links to RSVP. For everyone else, the company is remaining tight-lipped on when online sales will go live, though it would have to be after May 21.

Last year’s OnePlus 5T impressed us with its stellar performance, excellent OLED display and solid dual cameras, all for just $499 for the base version. We don’t yet know how much the OnePlus 6 will cost, but if history is any indication, prospective buyers can expect a slight price hike.

In recent years, OnePlus has raised model prices by $20 to $40 each go-around: the OnePlus 3T launched at $439, the OnePlus 5 at $479 and the OnePlus 5T at $499.

As for what we know about the device itself? It’ll have a notch, it’ll be powered by Qualcomm’s latest-generation flagship processor, the Snapdragon 845, and it’ll be made primarily from glass, rather than aluminum as was used in the OnePlus 5T. You can look forward to our early impressions of the OnePlus 6 immediately following the reveal.



Photo Credit: Jef Castro/Tom's Guide



