Apple Snubbing USB-C for Lightning on iPhone 11 (Report)

When Apple switched from Lightning to USB-C for the new iPad Pro, it seemed like the company was acknowledging that USB-C is the future of charging. But rumor has it that this year’s iPhone will ship with the standard Lightning port and 5W USB-A charger, as usual.

This is a bummer for many reasons.

Japanese blog Macotakara, which has accurately predicted Apple product decisions in the past, reported that Apple is sticking with the Lightning connector, despite the fact that the in-the-box hardware won’t support fast-charging. The iPhone, which has offered fast-charging capability since the introduction of the 2018 lineup (iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X), still needs extra accessories to actually take advantage of the feature.

The iPad Pro made the switch to USB-C because Apple is trying to position the tablet as a work device, and productivity-focused accessories use USB-C connectors for a myriad of reasons. The iPad Pro now includes an 18W USB-C charging brick in the box, and many had hoped that the latest iPhone would include the same.

But as 9to5Mac noted, it’s cheaper for Apple to stick with Lightning due to the scale of production the company has reached with the last few generations of iPhones. But iPhone battery size has increased, which means using the same old Lightning cable with a 5W adapter takes longer to charge than in years past.

For fast-charging, you can pick up a Lightning-to-USB-C cable ($19) and a bigger charging brick ($29). After dropping $1,000 on a phone, what’s an extra $50? (Insert face palm emoji.)