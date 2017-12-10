How to Connect Nintendo Switch to a TV

The Nintendo Switch is designed to be used both as a mobile and TV-based console. And while the mobile setup is straightforward — turn on the screen, tack on some controllers, and you’re on your way — the set-up for a television isn't quite as simple.





Image: Shaun Lucas/Tom's Guide

So, if you’re having some trouble trying to connect Nintendo Switch to your television and could use some help, here's a handy guide. In just a few steps, you’ll be booting up Super Mario Odyssey and gaming in HD glory.

1. Pick up your Nintendo Switch Dock and open the back cover. There, you’ll see ports for an AC Adapter, USB, and HDMI Out.

2. Plug your HDMI cable into the HDMI out port.

3. Route the cable through the notch on the dock's back cover. Also be sure that your AC Adapter is plugged in to the top port, as well, so you can get power.

4. Close the back cover.

5. Route the HDMI cable you plugged into the Switch into an HDMI port on your television. And make sure to take note of the port you plugged the Switch into.

6.On your TV,choose the input you plugged your Switch into.

7. Power on your Nintendo Switch and plug it into your dock. You should now see the console’s software on your screen.