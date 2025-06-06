How to connect Nintendo Switch 2 to your TV or monitor

The Nintendo Switch 2 might be designed for portable gaming, but its real magic happens when you connect it to your TV or monitor for the full big-screen experience.

Maybe you're settling in for a marathon Mario Kart World gaming session, or simply want to show off your skills. Docking your Switch 2 transforms it from a handheld device into a proper home console.

The setup process is refreshingly simple, requiring just a few cable connections and the included dock. Nintendo has streamlined the entire experience to get you gaming on the big screen as quickly as possible.

Follow these simple steps and you'll have your Switch 2 connected and displaying games on the big screen in just a few minutes.

1. Remove the dock's back panel (Image: © Tom's Guide) Take off the back panel of the Switch 2 dock by pulling it back from the top. This reveals all the connection ports you'll need for setup. Keep the panel somewhere safe while you're connecting cables, as you'll need to put it back on later.

2. Connect the HDMI cable to your display (Image: © Tom's Guide) Plug one end of an HDMI cable into the middle port on the dock (it's clearly marked and sits between the other two ports). Then connect the other end to any available HDMI input on your TV or monitor. Make sure both connections are secure and remember which HDMI input you're using so you can select it later.

3. Connect the power adapter (Image: © Tom's Guide) Plug the Nintendo Switch 2 power adapter into the dock's power port, then connect the other end to a wall outlet. For best results, use only the official Nintendo power adapter that came with your Switch 2.

4. Position the dock (Image: © Tom's Guide) Position the dock on a stable, flat surface near your TV where it won't get knocked over. It's also a good idea to ensure there's adequate ventilation around the dock as it will generate heat during your gaming sessions.

5. Insert your Switch 2 (Image: © Tom's Guide) Gently slide your Nintendo Switch 2 into the dock with the screen facing the same direction as the dock's front opening. Turn on your TV or monitor and use your remote to select the HDMI input you connected earlier. Your Switch 2 will automatically detect the connection and switch to docked mode for big-screen gaming. Now sit back and enjoy your games with improved resolution and performance on the big screen!

