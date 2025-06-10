How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch 2

The sound of the Nintendo Switch 2 speakers is fine most of the time, but when you want to make sure that no one can hear you play Mario Kart World at 3 am, you’ll want to hook up some wireless Bluetooth headphones.

It’s much easier than you might expect, thankfully — and, even better, you can use the same method to connect a Bluetooth speaker.

Here’s how.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones

1. Open the switch settings menu

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You’ll find it on the bar at the bottom of the Switch 2 home screen — it’s the icon that looks like a gear. It’ll spin when selected.

2. Find the Bluetooth Audio setting

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It’s the fourth option down — select it with the A button.

3. Select ‘Add Device’

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If this is the first device that you’re pairing, it will be the first option on the list.

4. Initiate pairing mode on your headphones

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Generally, this will either mean holding down the power button, a Bluetooth button, or it's a button you'll have to press in a companion app.

If you’re not sure how to initiate pairing mode in your headphones, make sure that you check the instruction manual of your headphones or Bluetooth device.

5. Select the device from the menu on the Switch

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Look for the headphones in the Bluetooth connection list — in this case, it’s the ‘Moondrop Edge’. Your device will likely be different, and it should match the name of your headphones or speaker.

6. Wait for the connection

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This will only take a few seconds.

7. You’re connected!

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You’ll see a quick dialog box that explains the Bluetooth connection.

From here, you won’t need to worry about the connection menu — your headphones will automatically connect when you turn them on.

How to forget a Bluetooth device

If you don’t want your headphones automatically connecting to the Switch 2 every time you turn them on, this is how you make your Switch 2 forget them.

Follow the above steps 1+2

That will bring you to the Bluetooth devices screen.

1. Find the device you want to forget

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It’ll be the name of the device that you’ve previously connected. Select the device with the 'A' button.

2. Select ‘Remove Device’

(Image credit: Nintendo)

This will forget the Bluetooth device.

So now you've got your headphones connected, and you can enjoy lovely wireless audio while you play your favorite games. Don't forget to check out our other helpful Switch 2 guides as well.

