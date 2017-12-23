Help Me, Tom's Guide: Should I Get the GoPro Hero4 Black or Hero5 Session?

Tom's Guide forum member pablogaxiola35 is looking to record some sweet first-person footage from his Airsoft battles, but is having trouble deciding which camera best suits his needs, the GoPro Hero4 Black, or the GoPro Hero5 Session.

Both GoPro cameras take great video, but I'd be inclined to go with the Hero 5 Session. First, let's take a quick look at each:



Hero4 Black

Hero5 Session

Price

$285

$199

Video Resolution

4K (30 fps)

4K (30 fps)

Still Photos

12 MP, 30 fps

10 MP, 30 fps

Video Stabilization

No

Yes

Size

1.53 x 2.79 x 2.8 inches 1.5 x 1.5 x 1.43 inches Weight

5.3 ounces

4.5 ounces

Water Resistance

131 feet

33 feet



As you can see, both shoot the same resolution video, while the Hero 4 Black has a slightly higher resolution when it comes to stills. The Hero 4 Black can also dive deeper than the Session, but that's because the Hero 4 Black comes with a more durable waterproof housing. Unless your Airsoft bouts include SEAL training, this shouldn't be a big factor.

More importantly, the Hero 5 Session's smaller dimensions means a lower profile when mounted to your rifle, and built-in video stabilization will result in smoother footage as you're running around. Even better, it's voice-activated, so you don't need to take your hand off the stock to start recording.

I would also recommend a Picatinny rail mount for attaching the GoPro to your Airsoft; This side mount from Rail Dogs is all metal, and has received good reviews on Amazon.