How to Play Relaxing Sounds on Google Home

You can now rest easier using Google Home. The smart speaker (as well as any other Google Assistant-enabled gadget) can now play an assortment of ambient noises, from fireplaces to rainfall to white noise. It's fairly simple to activate this feature, but you need to know what to say.

If you want Google Home to choose the relaxing sound to play, say "OK Google [or 'Hey Google'], help me relax," or "OK Google, play ambient noise."

If you want to choose something more specific, say "OK Google" or "Hey Google," followed by the following phrase:

Play white noise

Play Relaxing sounds

Play Nature sounds

Play Water sounds

Play Running water sounds

Play Outdoor sounds

Play Babbling brook sounds

Play Oscillating fan sounds

Play Fireplace sounds

Play Forest sounds

Play Country sounds

Play Ocean sounds

Play Rain sounds

Play River sounds

Play Thunderstorm sounds

Google is sure to add more as time goes on, so you can also ask "What other ambient sounds do you know?"

Currently, Google Home's ambient sounds collection is much more limited than Alexa's (Amazon's assistant offers literally hundreds of ambient sound skills), and Google Home will only play the ambient sounds for an hour. There's no way to have Google Home loop the sounds, or have it play for a longer period, as you can with Alexa. Still, it's a much-welcomed addition, especially for those who have trouble falling asleep.