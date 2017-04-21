Galaxy S8 Too Pricey? Here Are the Best Galaxy S7 Deals

The arrival of the Galaxy S8 has created an influx of deals for the Galaxy S7, which is still a great smartphone pick and considerably cheaper than either of Samsung's latest phones.



(Image credit: The Galaxy S7 is still an awesome Android phone. Credit: Sam Rutherford)

The Galaxy S7 still has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, thanks to dual-pixel technology. (In fact, save for some software tweaks, the rear camera on the S8 is essentially the same as what you'd find on the S7.) You also get a sharp and colorful 5.1-inch AMOLED display and fast performance with the S7. As Samsung's former flagship, it's easy to find deals that take up to $200 or more off the Galaxy S7.

Amazon is selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy S7 for just $439.90, which is $130 under Samsung's current price. It's also $210 under the phone's original cost of $649. This 32GB model is fully compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile, though if you need 3G data AT&T is the better bet.

Meanwhile, if you don't mind opting for a refurbished model, eBay is selling the Galaxy S7 for just $339.99. That's $100 under the cost of a new model. It also comes with free shipping.

This eBay Galaxy S7 supports Verizon's network and comes with a new OEM charger, as well as 32GB of storage.

Galaxy S7 Edge Also Gets Price Cut

The S7 isn't the only Samsung handheld to receive a price cut. Amazon has dropped the price of its larger sibling, the S7 Edge, to $531.90. That's $138 cheaper than Samsung's direct price and the best price we've seen for the S7 Edge. It had previously been selling in the $600+ range.

The S7 Edge has a bigger 5.5-inch screen than the S7 and also packs a longer-lasting battery. Now that the Edge screen offers better shortcuts, you could say the S7 Edge is the better phone of the two.

Overall, these are both compelling deals if you want a great Android flagship phone and don't feel like paying flagship prices.