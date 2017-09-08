Watch Galaxy Note 8 Get Torched, Scratched and Bent

If you're interested in seeing how well Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 can hold up in the face of serious pressure and even fire, now's your chance.

The folks over at popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything have downright tortured the Galaxy Note 8 to see how well it fares against serious damage. And overall, it performed rather well.

First up, JerryRigEverything performed a scratch test to see how well the Galaxy Note 8's Gorilla Glass 5 screen could hold up against sharp materials. They found that the device started to scratch at level six out of nine, and caused deep grooves in the display at level seven. That's on par with Apple's iPhone 7, JerryRigEverything said.

(Image credit: JerryRigEverything)

Taking a razor blade to the iris scanner, front-facing camera, and earpiece on the device, it held up well. And according to JerryRigEverything, the earpiece is made of solid metal that shouldn't fall out.

The rear panel won't be scratched by a razor blade because it's protected by Gorilla Glass 5, but the blade could scratch the lip that protects the rear cameras. It can also damage the fingerprint sensor on the back, but JerryRigEverything was able to still use the Galaxy Note 8's sensor even with heavy scratches on it.

Now it was time to break out the big guns. So, JerryRigEverything took out a lighter and put the flame to the Note 8 to see how its screen would hold up. After 10 seconds, a burn mark appeared and it left a permanent blemish on the smartphone's display.

Finally, Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 was bent to see if it would suffer any damage from a person applying pressure to both ends. JerryRigEverything discovered the smartphone was quite strong and didn't suffer any problems by being bent. He noted Samsung's devices are typically among the strongest on the market.

Ultimately, JerryRigEverything suggested that Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is reliable and can take a beating without sacrificing too much functionality. But it still wouldn't be a good idea to put your Galaxy Note 8 through that much damage just to see what it can do.