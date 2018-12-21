Act Fast: Bose's Popular SoundSport Headphones Just $45

Update Dec. 21: Good news, shoppers. Bose has extended its sale for another day and is offering free 2-day delivery and free return shipping.



Bose is celebrating Christmas with a steep discount on one of its poplar headphones.



Today only, you can score the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $44.95. Normally priced at $99.95, that's $55 off and the best price we've seen for these headphones.



By comparison, Amazon offers the same headphones for $79.99, which is the second-best price you'll find for these buds.



The sweat-and-water-resistant SoundSport In-Ear Headphones provide balanced audio in a compact and sporty design. Initially, we weren't too keen on their steep price tag, which is why we're excited about today's deal.



In terms of fit, the Bose SoundSport feel superlight, but never fell out during a workout or when they had to withstand a strong gust of wind.



StayHear tips that conform to your ear's shape help them stay in place. The buds also feature an inline mic and remote, which makes it easy to switch between music and calls.



Bose's sale ends today, so lock in those savings while you can.



