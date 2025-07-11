Where were these hiding — I've only just found this cheap Sennheiser audiophile deal in the Prime Day sales, but this is your last chance to get them

Everyone I speak to about my hobby always seems to have the same thing to say — "Isn't being an audiophile expensive?" I always have to answer the same way; well, it is for me because I lack basic impulse control, but it doesn't have to be.

Then I show them these, the Sennheiser HD 599 SE, a pair of headphones that cost less than flagship ANC models.

They just became super affordable in the Prime Day sales as well. The Sennheiser HD 599 SE just dropped to $99, thanks to a massive $139 discount. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but it's very close.

The HD 599 SE might be the best way to get into critical listening out there. They're a tried and true beginner's audiophile option, with open backs for a more open soundstage. They're very detailed, but retain great bass depth to make them more welcoming to newcomers.

Audiophiles are all about critical listening. Getting as close to the artists intent as possible, listening out for key details and little bits that others might miss. To that end, many of us want a pair of headphones that focus on the detailed parts of a track.

To some, the headphones that we revere the most come off as clinical and cold as a result, with a focus on bass extension rather than bass volume.

The HD 599 SE are the best of both worlds, making them perfect for people looking to get into the hobby. They're plenty detailed, so you can focus in on the finer parts of your music. But they also feature solid bass depth, giving something to the bass heads who can often feel left out by traditional audiophile cans.

These where actually my first pair of audiophile headphones, also purchased during a Prime Day sale long passed. I still pull them out to listen on occasion as well, despite my ever growing collection of headphones that are objectively 'better'. They're a super solid set of cans, and it's likely they'll be the gateway to some big spending.

After all, if these are so good, how much better are that more expensive pair...

