Big Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Roku TV, Switch Games and More

Memorial Day is here, but before you load up the grill with your favorite eats, there are some excellent sales you should be aware of at Walmart.
The retail giant is rolling back its prices on hundreds of items, and we're here to bring you the best of the best.
Alternatively, if you're shopping for Chromebooks or laptops, we've rounded up the retailer's best notebook deals on sister site LaptopMag.
4K TVs
The World Cup is just a few weeks away and if you want to super-size your screen — without making a big dent on your wallet — Walmart has some of the best budget 4K TV sales we've seen. Noteworthy deals include:
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart TV for $549.99: Best Buy has this TV on sale for $746.99. Walmart easily trumps that price by $197.
- Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV for $249.99: The Sceptre U550CV-U is a no-frills 4K TV for shoppers with a limited budget. It has no HDR support nor does it offer app support, but it's one of the least-expensive big-screen 4K TVs you'll find and Walmart's price undercuts Amazon by $13.
- Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart XLED TV for $599.99: Vizio's E-series is renown for offering the best image quality at the lowest price point possible. The 65-inch E65-E1 is no exception, cramming HDR support, Chromecast functionality, and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate — perfect for fast-moving sports scenes — into a $599.99 price point. Walmart's price is $100 cheaper than Target's and Dell's price for the same TV.
- Vizio 55-inch 4K Smart XLED TV for $398: If 65 inches is too big for your living room, Vizio's 55-inch E55-E1/E2 offers many of the same features, including HDR support and built-in Chromecast, in a small and cheaper package. It's $100 cheaper than Vizio's direct price and $50 under Dell's price.
- TCL 49-inch 4K Smart Roku TV for $329.99: The Editors' Choice TCL 49S405 is a budget shopper's dream come true offering everything you could possible want from a 4K TV at a price point that's simply unbeatable. The TV normally sells for $359, but it's now cheaper at $329.99.
- LG 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,449: Despite being two years old, the Editors' Choice LG B6 OLED 4K TV is still a worthy purchase that will leave you and your guests floored when watching your favorite shows. Walmart's price is $47 under Fry's current sale price. However, Dell has the LG 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV with a $200 eGift card for $1,299. Amazon has it sans gift card for $1,236.85.
Video Games
Not going anywhere this Memorial Day weekend? Park yourself in front of your TV and enjoy one of these popular must haves.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $54.98: Yes, it's a re-release of the 2014 Wii U title, but Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch feels more at home on the Switch than it ever did on the Wii U. Normally priced at $59.99, Walmart has it for $54.98. Pair it with Nintendo's Switch Joy-Con Wheel (2-Pack) for $12.99 ($2 off) for the ultimate experience.
- Super Mario Odyssey for $48.66: Super Mario Odyssey is as close to perfect as any video game can get. If you still haven't played it, Walmart has it for just $48.
- Sony PlayStation 4 Pro w/ Battlefront II for $374.99: The PS4 Pro delivers the ultimate 4K gaming experience. This bundle includes Battlefront II and it's $25 under the console's standalone price. Alternatively, you can get this PS4 Pro NBA 2K 18 Bundle or this PS4 Pro COD WWII Bundle for $499 each. While that's the list price of the console, both bundles include a free game, Dual Dock, and silicon controller sleeve.
Smart Home
Give your home a digital upgrade with these smart home accessories.
- Google Home Mini 2-Pack for $78: The Google Home Mini is Google's answer to the Echo Dot — which just so happens to be on sale this weekend. But Home Mini has better sound quality than the Echo Dot and you can currently get two speakers for $78 ($20 off).
- TP-Link HS100 Smart Plug for $21.98: Want the convenience of a smart home without the big investment? TP-Link's smart plug lets you control any device plugged into it via an app or via voice command using any Alexa or Google Assistant device. It's $17 off or you can get this 2-Pack for $34.99.
- Nest Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $149: The Nest Thermostat E is a more affordable version of Nest's popular smart thermostat, but despite its cheaper price it packs plenty of the same features found in the original Nest thermostat, such as the ability to control it from anywhere via the Next app. It's now $20 off and it comes with a free Google Home Mini Speaker.
