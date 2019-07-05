Amazon is at it again. The online giant is secretly slashing TV prices ahead of Amazon Prime Day. Its latest Prime Day victim happens to be the 55-inch LG OLED55B8PUA.

For a limited time, shoppers can snag the LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV for $999.99. That's $500 off LG's direct price and the least-expensive OLED TV we've ever seen. (To be fair, this same TV hit $999 back in March, albeit from BeachCamera via eBay).

OLED TVs don't get any cheaper than this. Amazon has the LG 55-inch 4K OLED Smart TV (OLED55B8PUA) on sale for $999.99. That's $500 off and the lowest price ever for any OLED TV. No to be outdone, Walmart offers the same price. View Deal

OLEDs are considered by many to be the holy grail of TV technology. They offer ultrawide viewing angles, perfect blacks, and an overall fantastic viewing experience. Although we didn't review this particular model, you can rest assured that LG's OLEDs are among the best TVs you'll find in the market.

We liked every LG set we reviewed last year. Moreover, this TV features LG's ThinQ AI, which is LG's built-in voice assistant that lets you control basic functions, search for content, and find other helpful information.

We expect to see multiple Prime Day TV deals in the coming days, both on the high end and on the low end. If LG's 2018 OLED TV is still too pricey for your budget, Walmart also has a bunch of Vizio 2019 M-Series TV on sale.