Best Amazon Spring Sale Deals 2019

Spring is here and Amazon is celebrating with a Spring Sale on its UK site. The sale, which runs through the 15th of April, slashes prices on a variety of tech items.

We've hand-picked the sale's nine best deals, which includes a mix of smartphones, smart home tech, and other accessories. We’ll keep checking the sale as it progresses and add to our list if we find other deals worth noting.

Samsung Galaxy S9 + - £579 (33% Off)

It’s a generation out of date, but last year’s Samsung flagship won’t disappoint. Featuring a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM and a 3,500 mAh battery, this handset will keep up with whatever you throw its way. The dual rear cameras are great too, especially in low light, while the front gives you the ability to turn your face into an AR emoji. Buy it here.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Cards - Up to 55% Off

If you need extra space on your smartphone or on your Nintendo Switch, then SanDisk should be your go-to for high quality microSD cards. The cards are on sale and the best deal takes 37% off SanDisk's 64GB card. The larger 256GB version is also 32% off. Switch owners can get a special 128GB Switch edition card, which is licensed by Nintendo and comes decorated in a fetching shade of red. The Nintendo card is 48% off. Buy it here.

Hive Active Heating and Thermostat £149.99 (40% Off)

The stylish Hive thermostat gives you an amazing amount of control over your home’s heating. You can set the thermostat on/off via the Hive app or connect it to your smart speaker and control it via voice commands. The app will even remind you to turn off the heating when you leave your house. Even better, the price includes a voucher for a qualified engineer to install it for you. Buy it here.

3rd Generation Echo Dot - £29.99 (40% Off)

It may be Amazon's smallest smart speaker, but the Echo Dot can do everything Amazon's larger Echo speaker can do. The Echo Dot plays music, answers questions, conducts calls with other Alexa device owners and has the ability to control other smart home devices, all with the sound of your voice. Buy it here.

Echo Dot + Phillips Hue Bulbs - £109.99 (45% Off)

The Echo Dot is awesome by itself, but Amazon's smart speaker really shines when you pair it with other smart devices, such as Phillips’ multi-coloured Hue bulbs. These smart light bulbs can be synced up with music or video. Alternatively, you can customize the bulb's colours to set whatever mood you want. Buy it here.

Kindle Paperwhite - £99.99 (17% Off)

The Paperwhite version of Amazon’s e-reader is better and cheaper than it has ever been. The waterproof device is light, features a backlit screen, and has enough storage for plenty of reading material. You can fill it with audio books too and listen to them via Bluetooth headphones, taking your pick from the Amazon-owned Audible library. Buy it here.

Fire TV Stick - £24.99 (38% Off)

The Fire TV Stick plugs into your television's HDMI port and gives you access to all the video streaming services you could ever want. The remote supports voice search, which means you can browse through content via voice commands. If you own a 4K TV, you can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K edition. Buy it here.

Razer BlackWidow Elite Keyboard - £124.99 (31% Off)

Glowing with all the colours of the rainbow and armed with satisfying mechanical key switches, this Razer keyboard is perfect for gaming. The keyboard also features a variety of multimedia controls for when you're listening to music or watching movies. Plus, it gives you the option to to map your own controls and macro profiles. Buy it here.

Motorola Moto G6 - £179.99 (25% Off)

One of our favourite budget phones, the Moto G6 is a small but capable handset. It has plenty of processing power and RAM to deal with your app needs, plus the small glass frame makes it comfortable to hold and use for long periods of time. It also comes armed with a dual camera array, allowing you to create bokeh and other cool photo effects. Buy it here.