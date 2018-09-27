Trending

Amazon 1-Day Gamer Sale: Up to $600 Off PCs, Monitors, Memory

The ultimate sale for PC gamers and system builders.

Amazon is making it easier to build your dream gaming rig. Today only, the online retailer is taking up to $600 off a wide range of gaming hardware and accessories.

The sale includes everything from RAM and power supplies to gaming mice and monitors.

If you're not a fan of the DIY approach, Amazon also has a few deals on some pre-built systems such as the Acer Predator Helios 300, which our sister site Laptop Mag rated as a powerful, VR-ready rig that costs several hundred dollars less than the competition. You can also snag the Corsair One, one of our favorite gaming desktops, for $600 off.

Some noteworthy deals include:

You can shop Amazon's entire sale via this link.