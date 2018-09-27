Amazon 1-Day Gamer Sale: Up to $600 Off PCs, Monitors, Memory

Amazon is making it easier to build your dream gaming rig. Today only, the online retailer is taking up to $600 off a wide range of gaming hardware and accessories.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The sale includes everything from RAM and power supplies to gaming mice and monitors.

If you're not a fan of the DIY approach, Amazon also has a few deals on some pre-built systems such as the Acer Predator Helios 300, which our sister site Laptop Mag rated as a powerful, VR-ready rig that costs several hundred dollars less than the competition. You can also snag the Corsair One, one of our favorite gaming desktops, for $600 off.

Some noteworthy deals include:

You can shop Amazon's entire sale via this link.