10 Best Photo Collage Apps to Try Right Now

Add flair to your photos

When a picture doesn’t say enough and a video says too much, a collage can be just the right way to tell your story. No more stressing over which photo best represents a birthday party, family beach outing, or a breaking news event, and no need to force people to sit through a video. Collages — which can include both photos and videos and even some simple animation — are an easy way to pull together your best memories and flexible enough to let you decide on how many you need.

We chose 10 collage apps for iOS and Android based on design versatility and presentation. Some include an assortment of template frames and grids and magazine or greeting card layouts. Other picks offer valuable extras such as in-camera shooting and editing, filters, text, backgrounds, and stickers. Despite their template structure, these apps give you a voice to create your own unique statement to share over social media, email, and even print.