Bose Sale: SoundLink, SoundSport Headphones from $49

Good news for Bose fans. Best Buy, Amazon, and eBay have three of the manufacturer's most popular headphones on sale.

Currently, the Shopping Network via eBay offers the Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones for $138.99. Normally priced at $230, the headphones are $92 off. (By comparison, Amazon has them on sale Amazon for $169).

The Bose SoundLink headphones feature a built-in mic for hands-free calling. These Bluetooth headphones also let you control Siri or Google Assistant via voice commands. They're rated as offering up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. Better yet, a quick 15-minute charge can get you 2 hours of music playback.

If you prefer a more gym-friendly set of earbuds, Best Buy has the Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones for $49.99. That's $50 off and the best price we've seen for them since the holidays. (By comparison, Amazon has them for $69.99). Sweat- and weather-resistant, these sporty earbuds feature an in-line mic and proprietary ear hooks to keep them in place even while you're running.

Last but not least, Amazon also has the Bose QuietComfort 25 Noise Cancelling Headphones on sale for $179 ($120 off). They were cheaper over the holidays, but will likely not get any lower than their current price till the next major holiday.