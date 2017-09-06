Trending

iPhone 8 Will Smoke Android Phones with This

Apple's smartphone facial recognition will use 3D technology to improve scanning security while offering serious speed.

Apple is rumored to have removed the fingerprint sensor in its iPhone 8 and replaced it with a facial-recognition scanner. And now a new report says that scanner will trump all others.

(Image credit: Gabor Balogh)

According to BGR, Apple's facial-scanning technology will work far more effectively than the feature built into the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8. Better yet, the Apple technology will be less likely to fall victim to security hacks that would allow hackers to put a picture of you in front of the camera and gain access to your smartphone.

Apple is relying on a company called Realface for its facial recognition software, according to BGR. Realface is an Israeli-based company that crafts 3D versions of a person's face, and compares that against whatever is in front of the camera. Samsung's technology, on the other hand, uses a 2D scan to map a person's face. Realface is also wholly owned by Apple, so there's no chance of it coming to other devices.

The difference is important. When you scan your face on the Galaxy Note 8, it's basically taking a 2D look and comparing it against a 2D look. A picture can be held up to the camera and, under the right conditions, the phone can be duped into believing you're really standing in front of the device ready to gain access.

Apple's reported technology, however, will take a full 3D scan to ensure it's actually a person standing in front of the smartphone. It will then compare that 3D image against the 3D scan it performs on the fly and see if it fits. That should reduce false positives and could boost security.

(Image credit: Cult of Mac)

Best of all, Realface claims to have a success rate of 99.67 percent, which is actually better than a human's ability to recognize a person.

Of course, it's important to note that we haven't seen Apple's facial recognition in action yet, and it's possible that the Realface technology won't work nearly as well as the company's information might suggest.

We'll know for sure after September 12, when Apple finally unveils its new handsets.

  • xracerx99 06 September 2017 16:00
    That's hardly a feature that really matters in terms of phone features and performance.
  • lmw5265 06 September 2017 16:10
    I'll just stick to my passcode.
  • darrell12 06 September 2017 16:54
    No joke, I know of no one who actually uses this feature to unlock their phone. So saying it will smoke android phones primarily because of it is a bit on the ridiculous side.
  • Dave Haynie 06 September 2017 16:56
    Front-facing 3D camera... really? Otherwise, it's just software, and thus, if they actually are doing something unique, it'll be possible on any other device.
  • Kevin_244 06 September 2017 16:58
    Honestly this sounds like an apple fanboy article. Saying that the iPhone will smoke Android phones with a feature that not only works on Android.. even if its not as good.. but can be implemented via apps possibly surpassing what the Apple version will do, is ridiculous. More so, of everyone I know that has this capability already available, nobody uses it. The fingerprint scan is more commonly used as I dont have to put my phone up to my face to unlock it. It is fast, works almost every time.. and though I dont condone using your phone while driving.. using your finger with phone off to the side or in lap is much safer and faster than having to put your phone up to your face, while driving or doing anything that makes doing that movement inconvenient. To me, facial recognition to unlock a phone is far less likely to catch on when you have finger print scanners as well.
  • stonecold316thegame 06 September 2017 18:17
    Your definetly right about iphone 8 will smoke all Android Phones, but i wouldnt agree on the feature that you picked! Im sure its going to have much better features, the facescan is only a part of that bundle. Yes, samsung failed to do facescan correctly, generally all android phones failed at it. Apple has a chance to get it right, if it does it can be particularly amazing for things such as driving, where i dont even have to touch my phone and siri will auto unlock it from the stand because it can see you all the time.

    The one main reason samsung failed in facescan is because of the limited viewing angle to scan your face, rumours suggest that the apples new device has much better angles and can unlock while straight faced on a desk.

    I for one am most looking forward to the new sharp screens and the wireless charging, really hoping apple can bring new revolution to wireless charging and we are not bound to keep our phones on top of the pad while it charges like android devices, i really want distant charging :D
