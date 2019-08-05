Best Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Deals

Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are designed to deliver the Pixel 3's best features (especially the camera) to the masses.

The phones are available direct from Google starting at $399 and $479, respectively. They're also available on Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile and U.S. Cellular.

(Image credit: Future)

Believe it or not, you can snag Google's bargain of a smartphone for even less. The Pixel 3a XL in particular is being sold for a few dollars less in all three color options. And since this is the fully unlocked version we're talking about, you can take that device and use it on any carrier.

Pixel 3a XL: $474.99 @ Amazon

A well priced phone, plus a significant chunk of cash back makes a terrific deal for someone wanting to make the most of their smartphone budget.View Deal

However, that's not to say you can't also save on the smaller, $399 Pixel 3a from other retailers, as well as the carriers themselves. Here are the latest and greatest deals on Google's affordable handsets.

MORE: Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Specs: Here's What You Get

Best Buy

At Best Buy, get the Google Pixel 3a for just $299.99 or the Google Pixel 3a XL for $379.99 when you buy either phone through Sprint. If you're not feeling Sprint, you can still purchase one of the phones unlocked and get the same deal, so long as you activate today.

Sprint

Switch to the Sprint network, and Sprint will take $100 off your purchase of the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL. The deal does require that you lease you new phone via Sprint's 18-month plan. That means you'll be paying $11.07/month for the Pixel 3a ($199 total) or $14.40/month for the Pixel 3a XL ($259 total) over a period of 18 months. After that point, you're free to either return your device for a new phone, or pay the rest of the outstanding balance to own, which would be another $100.





Google Store

Google's new Pixels are available direct from the Google Store. The Google Store lets you purchase your phone unlocked, with a Verizon SIM, or via Google Fi. Better yet, trade-in an iPhone and you can get the new Pixel 3a for as low as $149. All Pixel 3a purchases also include three months of YouTube Music premium.

