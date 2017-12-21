Tom's Guide Is Here For Your Holiday Needs

The holiday season is here at last, and hopefully, yours has been filled with food, family and fun.

At Tom’s Guide, the staff is still working full-time to bring you all the reviews, analyses and deals you’ll need to make it through the home stretch of 2017 and start strong in the new year. We’re also gearing up for CES 2018, where we’ll bring you the most comprehensive coverage of exciting upcoming tech.

(Image credit: RawPixel)

First and foremost, we wanted to say, “Happy Holidays” to you, our readers, as well as your families. We strive to bring you timely, detailed and fair stories about everyday tech that can make your life better, and hope that we’ve lived up to — or even exceeded — your expectations this year. If any of our articles have helped you choose a great product, avoid a bad one or learn how to use one that you already own, then we’ve done our job.

More importantly, if there’s anything you still need to make your holiday a success, we’ve gathered all of our relevant stories on this page. Whether you need a last-minute gift, a holiday classic to watch with the family or a perfect game to pass the break, read on to see if we can help you make your holiday season a memorable one.

Holiday Shipping Deadlines

If you still need gifts shipped, it’s (probably) not too late! Our guide to holiday shipping deadlines will tell you the cutoffs for some of the Internet’s most popular stores. If you’re buying something for Christmas at this point, you may need to shell out some extra money for rush shipping, but it beats showing up empty-handed.

Best Last-Minute Gifts

If you’re the kind of person who waits until Christmas Eve (or Christmas morning) to buy gifts, not to worry: You can still get something reasonably good for your friends or loved ones. (Or yourself, if it’s been that kind of year.)

Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your List

Tom’s Guide keeps a gift guide curated all year, which will tell you our favorite picks for everything from gaming, to smart home, to fitness and beyond. Whether you need a smartphone or a slow cooker, we’ll help you choose something sure to please any eager recipient.

15 Hottest Tech Gifts

If you’re shopping for a technophile, Tom’s Guide has pinpointed 15 things that should make him or her very happy. There’s something here for gamers, photographers, VR aficionados and more. These are premium products for close friends and family.

Holiday Tech Deals

Manufacturers love putting their products on sale toward the end of the year, and tech companies are no exception. Some of the biggest names in the tech sphere are clearing out their inventories to prepare for 2018, and that means you can get some of the year’s best products at a significant discount.

Best Christmas Movies

Whether you’re spending the season with your family or riding it out alone, there’s nothing like a classic Christmas movie to bring a little holiday cheer into your life. We’ve collected some of the most heartwarming and inspiring movies to suit the season.

Best Christmas Movies (For People Who Hate Christmas Movies)

On the other hand, if you’re not so big on the whole Christmas thing, we’ve got some movies for you as well. These films are dark, irreverent and sometimes downright cynical — but sometimes, that’s just the thing you need to help you beat the holiday blues.

Games to Binge During the Holidays

If you’ve got a little time off from work or school, why not lose yourself in a big, digital adventure? The Tom’s Guide staff weighed in on its favorite video game series, and if you’ve got some time to sink your teeth into these titles, they’ll reward your patience.

Where to Buy the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is perhaps the hottest holiday product, and as such, it’s not easy to find. Stocks should start replenishing next year, but if you absolutely, positively must have it before then, we’ve made a list of places where you just might still be able to get one.

Innovation Awards

In 2017, tech companies didn’t just refine existing ideas; they came up with some completely new ones as well. Tom’s Guide gave awards to the most innovative products on the market, and they’d make excellent gifts for either your friends, your family or yourself.

Worst Tech Fails

On the other hand, 2017 also gave us a lot of products that didn’t succeed quite so spectacularly. You should probably steer clear of these gadgets and websites, which aren’t a good use of your time, your money, or both.

Enjoy the season, and have a Happy New Year!



