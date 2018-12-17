How to Use the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR

How to Set Up an iPhone XS with iTunes or iCloud

A year after springing the iPhone X on the mobile world, Apple has tripled-down on that model's distinctive design and innovative features with three additional members of the x family. A month after the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max arrived, the iPhone XR is now on the scene, sharing many of its two siblings' features, even though it boasts a lower price tag.

There's a lot that's familiar about these new phones. TrueDepth camera-powered features like Face ID and Animoji return, and as with the original iPhone X, you'll have to be ready to live life without a physical home button with these new models. There are new features, too, mostly centering around the iPhone XS's improved cameras and the new capabilities the phones' new sensor enables.



If you're getting your hands on a new iPhone, whether it's the XR, XS, XS Max or even an original X that you've found on sale, you're likely eager to fire up your phone and start exploring. Make sure you spend some time with these features first:



Before you can spend some time getting to know these iPhone X features, though, you're going to get your new phone set up. Here's how to get things up and running on any iPhone X model.

How to Set Up an iPhone XR, XS or XS Max with iTunes or iCloud

After you gingerly remove your new iPhone XS from its packaging, Apple offers three ways to set up the device. If you want to leave the past behind and start fresh, you can set your up as a brand new phone without restoring any of your old settings.

But if you have a lot of apps, photos, music or other files you really want to move from your old phone to your new one, you can restore from a backup you either stored in the cloud or within iTunes. We’re gonna show you both ways. And just in case you have an older iPhone X or are preparing to pick up an iPhone XR later in October, all of these suggestions still apply.—Caitlin McGarry

Restoring From iTunes Backup

After you power on your new iPhone and select your language and country, you’ll be prompted to either restore your iPhone from a backup, set up your device as a new iPhone, or move data from an Android device. In this case, you’ll select Restore from iTunes Backup.

1. Connect your new iPhone to your computer using the included Lightning-to-USB cable. (If you have a MacBook with only USB Type-C ports, you’ll need to buy a Lightning-to-USB Type-C cable. I know. Sorry.)

2. Open iTunes if it doesn’t open automatically.

iTunes will ask you if want to allow your computer to access information on your iPhone at the same time your iPhone will ask if you trust this computer. Tap Trust on your iPhone and click Continue on your computer.

3. iTunes will then greet you. Click Continue, then click Get Started.

4. Select your iPhone X in the list of devices on the left panel. Click the iPhone’s Summary tab, which will tell you about your device and give you information about your backups.

5. Select Restore Backup. If you have backups of multiple devices, you’ll be able to tell which is most recent thanks to a time and date stamp.

6. After you restore the backup, sync your phone to your computer. Then eject the device.

Restoring From iCloud Backup

Once again, when you power on your new iPhone and select your language and country, you’ll be prompted to either restore your iPhone from a backup, set up your device as a new iPhone, or move data from an Android device. This time, we’re selecting Restore from iCloud Backup.

1. Enter your Apple ID and password.

2. If you have two-factor authentication turned on, you’ll receive an alert on another device running iOS 10 or later or macOS Sierra or later with a code to enter on your new iPhone. Enter that code.

3. Agree to the Terms & Conditions.

4. Choose an iCloud backup. You can tell which backup is most recent by the date and timestamp.

5. After you select a backup, choose whether you want to mirror your old iPhone’s settings or customize them on your new phone.

6. Your iPhone will restore from your iCloud backup. The process can take a while, so be patient.