Google's iPhone Killers Leaked: Here's All the Specs

Google is set to announce its first self-branded phones on Oct. 4, but a leak has already revealed a ton of details on the Pixel and Pixel XL.

Based on information posted prematurely by UK retailer Carphone Warehouse and picked up by Android Central, the smaller Pixel will sport a 5-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, while the 5.5-inch Pixel XL steps that up to 2560 x 1440 pixels.

(Image credit: Carphone Warehouse via Android Central)

The 4.7-inch iPhone 7 and 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus have lower-res screens of 1334 x 750 and 1920 x 1080, respectively, and they offer a traditional LCD panel instead of a richer OLED screen. Apple is rumored to be finally adopting OLED for the iPhone 8 in 2017.

The two handsets look to have a two-tone design on the back, with the top portion being glossy and the bottom having a matte finish. The press shots don't look that appealing to us, but we'll have to wait until we get these devices in our hands to say for sure.

Both the Pixel and Pixel XL are said to offer a rear 12-megapixel camera with 1.55-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture. That combo should make for good low-light photos, but these shooters would trail the wider apertures offered by the iPhone 7 (f/1.8) and Galaxy S7 (f/1.7).

(Image credit: Android Central)

Up front, you can expect and 8-MP camera that looks to be set off to the left. Hopefully, that won't make for awkward-looking selfies.

Other specs shared by the Pixel and Pixel XL include a one-touch fingerprint sensor on the back, a Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB of RAM. Your storage options will be 32GB or 128GB, and there's some debate as to whether Google will include a microSD card slot for expansion.

There's one other big difference between these two Google phones: the battery. According to the leaked specs, the Pixel will pack a 2770 mAh battery, and the Pixel XL will feature a beefier 3450 mAh battery.

So what's really going to set the Pixel and Pixel XL apart from the iPhone and the rest of the Android field? If you believe the leaks, Google will focus on its smart assistant (touch and hold the Home button to access), a new Smartburst feature for photographing action shots and the ability to provide 7 hours of juice with just 15 minutes of charging.

Google will have more to share at its big event, so stay tuned for all the details and our hands-on impressions.