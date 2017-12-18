New Galaxy S9 Render Has a Design Surprise

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is reportedly just a couple of months away from its launch. And now, the renderings are starting to pile up.





(Image credit: OnLeaks)



The latest leak comes from serial leaker OnLeaks, which has published images of what he says is the Galaxy S9. The handsets in question suggest Samsung isn't making major design shifts with its Galaxy S9, but has decided to make some fundamental adjustments to its smartphone's material choice.



The Galaxy S9 in the OnLeaks leak comes with a matte finish rather than the glossy design Samsung delivered in its Galaxy S8. The decision appears to give Samsung's handset a higher-end feel. The rear panel also follows rumors that Samsung is going with just a single-lens design in its Galaxy S9 rather than a dual-lens array like what's been tipped for its Galaxy S9+.

As expected, Samsung has moved the smartphone's fingerprint sensor to below the lens rather than next to it to make it easier to reach and less likely to cause smudging.



The front of the S9 in this render is nearly all screen with small bezels at the top and bottom. Both sides of the screen are curved, and there are small bezels at the top and bottom to ensure most of the user experience will center on content. However, as recent rumors have suggested, the bezels in the rendering appear to be about the same size as those in the Galaxy S8. Samsung reportedly tested thinner bezels but ultimately went back to chunkier versions.



Beyond that, the smartphone design has all of the familiar features you might expect, including a headphone jack, USB-C port, and buttons for power, volume, and Bixby.



Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil the Galaxy S9 in February and will launch it in March. Between now and then, expect many more renderings to surface.