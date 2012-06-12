Duracell Now Guarantees 10 Years of Power Storage in Batteries

The manufacturer will be shipping with a technology called "Duralock", which guarantees power storage for at least 10 years.
To achieve the increase in storage duration, Duracell said that it uses 24 karat gold as "fuel" for creating chemical power, protects the anode and cathode with a unique separator that limits power transfer when not in use, and applies "triple corrosion protection" that surrounds the contents in an acid resistant. There is also a battery anti-corrosive exterior.
"We know that consumers typically don’t spend a large amount of time thinking about batteries,” said Volker Kuhn, general manager for Duracell North America, in a prepared statement. “But with the demand for more battery power on the rise due to the large amount of battery-operated devices on the market, it’s important that Duracell is recognized as a power solution they can trust." Duracell said that the average household has about 20 devices that rely on batteries.
The company said that it will launch the new technology with the support of its "largest marketing campaign in [the company's] history". The new batteries are scheduled to be available in U.S. retail by late summer.
I find that hard to believe. How much gold did they put in each battery?
You may want to keep them in an emergency torch, medical equipment, communication device, distress beacon or wherevere you need reliable power in a tight spot.
seriously though this reminds me of beauty products when they used to (some probably still do) put claims that they contains (insert name or letter) of whatever vitamin etc... even though the actual amount was so insignificantly small that it wouldn't (it couldn't) have ANY benefits whatsoever.
I think that the same thing is happening here.